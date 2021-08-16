What is HBase?

HBase provides a fault-tolerant way of storing sparse data sets, which are common in many big data use cases. It is well suited for real-time data processing or random read/write access to large volumes of data.

Unlike relational database systems, HBase does not support a structured query language like SQL; in fact, HBase isn’t a relational data store at all. HBase applications are written in Java™ much like a typical Apache MapReduce application. HBase does support writing applications in Apache Avro, REST and Thrift.

An HBase system is designed to scale linearly. It comprises a set of standard tables with rows and columns, much like a traditional database. Each table must have an element defined as a primary key, and all access attempts to HBase tables must use this primary key.

Avro, as a component, supports a rich set of primitive data types including: numeric, binary data and strings; and a number of complex types including arrays, maps, enumerations and records. A sort order can also be defined for the data.

HBase relies on ZooKeeper for high-performance coordination. ZooKeeper is built into HBase, but if you’re running a production cluster, it’s suggested that you have a dedicated ZooKeeper cluster that’s integrated with your HBase cluster.

HBase works well with Hive, a query engine for batch processing of big data, to enable fault-tolerant big data applications.