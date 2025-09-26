What is real-time analytics?

Real-time analytics is more than just rapid data processing; it’s a foundational component of business intelligence strategies, intersecting with a wide range of technologies and disciplines. The ability to process real-time data from diverse sources is essential for organizations seeking to extract timely, actionable insights and maintain agility in fast-paced environments.

Within this context, it’s important to distinguish between big data and fast data. While big data emphasizes the volume and variety of information collected over time, fast data focuses on the speed and immediacy with which data is processed and acted upon. Real-time analytics thrives in fast data environments, where responsiveness is key to unlocking value.