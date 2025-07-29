What is real-time data?

Today, using historical data and dated information—even data collected as recently as the day before—to make informed decisions just isn’t good enough.1

But that’s exactly what enterprises are often forced to do when contending with traditional data processing approaches—namely, batch processing—for data-driven intelligence. Through batch processing, tasks are gathered during certain intervals and are eventually run in batches at specific times, such as overnight.

While batch processing is a valuable tool for tasks that are not time-sensitive, such as routine reports, it hinders the ability of businesses to derive immediate insights. For instance, a bank relying solely on batch data processing as part of its fraud detection program may not be notified of a suspicious financial transaction until well after a significant loss has occurred.

The development of low-latency technologies that can process data instantly—what’s now known as real-time data—has revolutionized the speed at which businesses can respond to changing conditions and execute business intelligence initiatives.

Revisiting the fraud example: Real-time data processing supports real-time data analysis (also known as real-time data analytics) of financial transactions, alerting banks to suspicious activities as soon as they occur. This, in turn, gives banks the opportunity to intervene quickly and prevent major losses, safeguarding client assets.

The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence further amplifies the significance of real-time data. Up-to-date, high-quality data is often integral to AI and machine learning-powered workflows.

For example, AI-driven diagnostic models require current patient data to detect possible medical conditions, while e-commerce chatbots are equipped with real-time inventory information to effectively answer shoppers’ questions about available products.

Agentic AI, in particular, leverages real-time data to support autonomous decision-making. For instance, a shipping business might use agentic AI to automatically adjust delivery routes in response to real-time traffic conditions.