Apache Flink for all: Making Flink consumable across all areas of your business

It comes as no surprise that Apache Kafka is the de-facto standard for real-time event streaming. But that’s just the beginning. Most applications require more than just a single raw stream and different applications can use the same stream in different ways.

Apache Flink provides a means of distilling events so they can do more for your business. With this combination, the value of each event stream can grow exponentially. Enrich your event analytics, leverage advanced ETL operations and respond to increasing business needs more quickly and efficiently. You can harness the ability to generate real-time automation and insights at your fingertips.

IBM® is at the forefront of event streaming and stream processing providers, adding more value to Apache Flink’s capabilities. Our approach to event streaming and streaming applications is to provide an open and composable solution to address these large-scale industry concerns. Apache Flink will work with any Kafka topic, making it consumable for all.

The IBM technology builds on what customers already have, avoiding vendor lock-in. With its easy-to-use and no-code format, users without deep skills in SQL, Java, or Python can leverage events, enriching their data streams with real-time context, irrespective of their role. Users can reduce dependencies on highly skilled technicians and free up developers’ time to accelerate the number of projects that can be delivered. The goal is to empower them to focus on business logic, build highly responsive Flink applications and lower their application workloads.