Accelerate decision-making and operations by spotting new trends, threats, and opportunities.
Event driven architecture for speed and agility at scale.

IBM Event Automation is a fully composable event-driven solution designed to put business events to work by enabling users to detect situations, act in real-time, automate decisions, and maximize revenue potential. Accelerate time to market and competitive effectiveness with capabilities that unlock the value of events and seamlessly integrate into your existing systems.

  • Tap into entire ecosystems built on open-source technologies like Apache Kafka to make business events available in the locations where they are needed.

  • Leverage the power of Apache Flink to define important business scenarios in an intuitive authoring canvas to act on opportunities in real-time.

  • Democratize the power of events through secure, self-service access to teams across your business while retaining controls and governance.
Leverage AsyncAPI for maximizing your event-driven architecture

React less and respond more proactively with intelligent automations

Define key customer opportunities, issues or potential threats within your business and spot whenever they arise. Enable more intelligent actions and trigger automations when it matters most, all while adjusting quickly to shifting market dynamics.

 Make Apache Flink consumable by all teams and unlock new insights with AI-powered event processing

With the intuitive authoring canvas, users can apply AI to turn events into actionable insights without needing deep technical skills. Spot critical business patterns to anticipate situations before they arise and strengthen the proactivity of your teams.

 Strengthen your application development with unlocked event-driven potential

Build the right applications to meet the evolving needs of your business with the scalability needed to seamlessly ingest increasing workloads.

 Build a composable Kafka-based architecture to go beyond event streaming

Enhance your existing infrastructure and IT investments with the ability to access events from multiple sources and adapt to your existing technology stack--all without vendor lock-in.

 Eliminate siloed teams and duplicated data efforts with a common management facility

Document and describe your event sources according to the open-source AsyncAPI Specification to make your business events easily discoverable by dispersed teams through self-service access.

 Accelerate the implementation of event-driven initiatives across your business

Use policy administration to enable self-service access with the ability to define controls to manage approval processes, perform field level redaction, and filter based on schemas--all enforced by the Kafka-native event gateway

Event Processing Harness the power of Apache Flink to build and instantly test stream processing flows in an intuitive authoring canvas. Filter, aggregate, transform, and join streams of events with assistance and validation at each step. Empower both business and IT users to define business scenarios, detect when they arise and begin acting in real-time.
Event endpoint management Promote the sharing and reuse of your event sources while maintaining control and governance. Easily describe and document your events according to the open source AsyncAPI specification. Build a self-service catalog of event sources for users to browse, utilize and share. Enforce runtime policies to secure and control access to anything that speaks the Kafka protocol with an event gateway.
Event streams Collect and distribute raw streams of real-time business events with enterprise-grade Apache Kafka. Manage your Apache Kafka deployments, balance workloads, browse messages and monitor key metrics in a single, unified experience. Take advantage of the Kafka Connect framework to seamlessly integrate with hundreds of the most common endpoints, like SAP, IBM MQ and more.
Use cases Transaction data analysis

Gain a real-time view of transactional data flowing across your business. Combine historical analyses with live spending patterns to develop more detailed profiles and quickly spot potential threats and new customer opportunities.

 Read the blog Inventory optimization

Monitor changes in stock levels across business channels in real-time to automatically trigger the optimal quantity of shipments based on which high-profit or best sellers are running low.

 Detect suspicious activity

Evaluate real-time usage and activity patterns within context of historic trends to quickly detect new anomalies  and issue alerts of suspicious trends as soon as they arise.

 Customer 360

Deepen understanding of your customers’ behavior, bringing together both in-shop and online activity to generate informed, real-time offers designed to increase spend or prevent churn.

 Predictive maintenance

Draw insights from real-time equipment and product data to detect risk factors and quality issues in real time, enabling you to anticipate and address potential malfunction or break down.

 Adapt to dynamic pricing

Detect real-time fluctuations in the price of key materials that impact your business’s bottom line. Keep costs low by quickly renegotiating to the best available price and maximize your potential revenue.

Read the blog View the webinar to learn more

Read how Norsk Tipping worked with IBM to accelerate data processing and deliver more responsive user experiences. Read the case study
Resources What is Async API?

Learn how the AsyncAPI specification can describe and document Kafka topics.

 3 reasons why business and data analysts need to work with real-time events

Learn more about how IBM Event Automation enables your business to put events to work.

 Event-driven Architecture

Learn the concepts and value of event-driven solutions.

 Becoming an event driven business

Understand the challenges to becoming event-driven and 3 key capabilities every business needs to overcome them.
