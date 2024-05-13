React less and respond more proactively with intelligent automations Define key customer opportunities, issues or potential threats within your business and spot whenever they arise. Enable more intelligent actions and trigger automations when it matters most, all while adjusting quickly to shifting market dynamics.

Make Apache Flink consumable by all teams and unlock new insights with AI-powered event processing With the intuitive authoring canvas, users can apply AI to turn events into actionable insights without needing deep technical skills. Spot critical business patterns to anticipate situations before they arise and strengthen the proactivity of your teams.

Strengthen your application development with unlocked event-driven potential Build the right applications to meet the evolving needs of your business with the scalability needed to seamlessly ingest increasing workloads.

Build a composable Kafka-based architecture to go beyond event streaming Enhance your existing infrastructure and IT investments with the ability to access events from multiple sources and adapt to your existing technology stack--all without vendor lock-in.

Eliminate siloed teams and duplicated data efforts with a common management facility Document and describe your event sources according to the open-source AsyncAPI Specification to make your business events easily discoverable by dispersed teams through self-service access.