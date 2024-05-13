IBM Event Automation is a fully composable event-driven solution designed to put business events to work by enabling users to detect situations, act in real-time, automate decisions, and maximize revenue potential. Accelerate time to market and competitive effectiveness with capabilities that unlock the value of events and seamlessly integrate into your existing systems.
Tap into entire ecosystems built on open-source technologies like Apache Kafka to make business events available in the locations where they are needed.
Leverage the power of Apache Flink to define important business scenarios in an intuitive authoring canvas to act on opportunities in real-time.
Democratize the power of events through secure, self-service access to teams across your business while retaining controls and governance.
Leverage AsyncAPI for maximizing your event-driven architecture
Define key customer opportunities, issues or potential threats within your business and spot whenever they arise. Enable more intelligent actions and trigger automations when it matters most, all while adjusting quickly to shifting market dynamics.
With the intuitive authoring canvas, users can apply AI to turn events into actionable insights without needing deep technical skills. Spot critical business patterns to anticipate situations before they arise and strengthen the proactivity of your teams.
Build the right applications to meet the evolving needs of your business with the scalability needed to seamlessly ingest increasing workloads.
Enhance your existing infrastructure and IT investments with the ability to access events from multiple sources and adapt to your existing technology stack--all without vendor lock-in.
Document and describe your event sources according to the open-source AsyncAPI Specification to make your business events easily discoverable by dispersed teams through self-service access.
Use policy administration to enable self-service access with the ability to define controls to manage approval processes, perform field level redaction, and filter based on schemas--all enforced by the Kafka-native event gateway
Gain a real-time view of transactional data flowing across your business. Combine historical analyses with live spending patterns to develop more detailed profiles and quickly spot potential threats and new customer opportunities.
Monitor changes in stock levels across business channels in real-time to automatically trigger the optimal quantity of shipments based on which high-profit or best sellers are running low.
Evaluate real-time usage and activity patterns within context of historic trends to quickly detect new anomalies and issue alerts of suspicious trends as soon as they arise.
Deepen understanding of your customers’ behavior, bringing together both in-shop and online activity to generate informed, real-time offers designed to increase spend or prevent churn.
Draw insights from real-time equipment and product data to detect risk factors and quality issues in real time, enabling you to anticipate and address potential malfunction or break down.
Detect real-time fluctuations in the price of key materials that impact your business’s bottom line. Keep costs low by quickly renegotiating to the best available price and maximize your potential revenue.
