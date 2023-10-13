Responding in real time to changing market dynamics

Instead of waiting for supply chain teams to forward reports with operational data (which often take too long), what if your financial analysts could directly gain insight into what is going on so they can make more immediate operational decisions.

Consider a situation where the price of a material used in production dropped after you closed negotiations with your supplier. You were unaware of this since the supply chain teams only provide this information in quarterly reports. If you had access to real-time pricing data, you could receive immediate notification of drops in prices and take earlier action. For example, you could renegotiate a supply contract to keep business inventory costs low.

With IBM Event Automation, an analyst can use real-time events to identify business situations in a user interface that doesn’t require any coding. This brings operational visibility to the forefront; even line of business teams without a technical background can detect when a business is overpaying for materials used in production. For example, you could build an event-driven flow that detects whenever a supplier’s real-time pricing drops 10% below the price paid.

In addition, teams can perform cost/price analyses in real time, turning these changes into insights. Data that was previously siloed can now be used to optimize the organization’s pricing strategy, improve customer experience and customer satisfaction, and positively impact profit margins.

In an instant, these analysts can have a full picture of what is going on within the organization, something that would not have been possible without simple access to real-time data. It can provide important metrics and customer insights, paint a strong picture of the customer journey, and help analysts stay on top of changing market dynamics, just to name a few possibilities.