Operationalize automation for faster, more efficient incident resolution at a lower cost

Given how expensive downtime is, it’s no wonder that application performance is a high priority for every organization. Rather than rely on slow, manual processes like email, Slack and endless meetings to remediate incidents, it’s time to operationalize elasticity for faster, more efficient resolution and prevention.

With IBM Instana and IBM Turbonomic, you can take integrated, granular metrics and dynamic topology from Instana to fuel action recommendations from Turbonomic. You can take action on those recommendations directly in the Instana UI and automate when you feel comfortable.

It’s a smart way to build trustworthy automation because you can see the impact of any action, backed by data. It’s a virtuous circle of observe, act and optimize that helps your teams build confidence in the technology and achieve automation at a rate that exceeds human scale.

Exceptional customer experiences are built on consistent performance and innovation, not lag times and fire drills. Moving from a reactive approach to a more preventative approach requires three key elements:

Apps that are observable: Even in an ever-changing, modern cloud-native environment with the added complexities of microservices. Contextual data: Context is king, but it’s rarely achieved given our current IT systems. However, it’s critical to understand and map the relationships between apps, platform and infrastructure The ability to automate: The first two bullets can’t deliver lasting value unless you have the ability to confidently automate at scale.

IBM Instana with IBM Turbonomic changes the game. You’ll be able to move to a more predictive—even preventative—approach. With this solution, you’ll find that the following is true:

Developers and DevOps teams can find and fix things faster—before they impact end users.

Ops teams can automate optimization to assure app performance at the lowest cost.

Teams will be able to remediate code issues faster while eliminating resources as a cause of application delay.

You can ensure everyone is within budget.

Teams will be more productive by taking Turbonomic actions directly in the Instana UI until trust is built for continuous automation.

Together, they make teams more productive and help keep everyone within budget, with applications optimized for cost while assuring performance.