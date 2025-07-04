Streaming data integration

Transform your real-time data into real-time business decisions

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data integration, the new way forward for data engineering

 

Watch the webinar to discover how watsonx.data integration can empower you to supercharge AI, while simplifying data engineering.

Deliver insights at the speed of business 

As organizations strive for agility and responsiveness, real-time streaming data has become essential for driving faster, more confident decisions. In a landscape where every data point can influence revenue, compliance and customer trust, businesses need solutions that deliver continuous, reliable insights without compromise.

IBM watsonx.data integration enables low-latency data processing by continuously ingesting, transforming and delivering streaming data at scale. Teams can manage millions of records across thousands of pipelines in near real time—reducing the risks of decisions based on outdated information.

Benefits

Decrease data staleness 

Reduce decision risks from outdated data through seamless real-time data ingestion and transformation.
Scale pipeline creation 

Accelerate pipeline creation with low-code and code-based approaches to designing streaming data pipelines.
Minimize pipeline disruptions  

Spend less time fixing broken pipelines by insulating them from schema changes and unexpected data drifts.
Process data where it resides

Drive down egress costs, while driving up performance by bringing streaming integration capabilities closer to your data.

Features

Data-driven governance and security Db2 database product screenshot

Process real-time data through high-throughput ingestion and in-flight transformations powered by prebuilt connectors, delivering clean, trusted data ready for immediate use at scale.
Retrieval augmented generations (RAG) diagram

Insulate data pipelines from unexpected shifts with schema-on-read approach designed to automatically identify and adapt to data and infrastructure drift.  
Unstructured data integration product interface

Advanced users can use SDKs, APIs and scripting for custom logic and deeper integration with a meticulously designed Python interface.
Unstructured data ACLs interface display

Decoupling the pipeline design plane from execution engines—deployable across hybrid and multicloud environments—enhances security and enables optimization for both cost and performance.
Resources

Uncover why real-time streaming data is fast becoming the backbone of modern enterprises.

Explore an interactive demo of watsonx.data integration.

Discover the full spectrum of capabilities within watsonx.data integration.

Take the next step

It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge. It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration. 

