As organizations strive for agility and responsiveness, real-time streaming data has become essential for driving faster, more confident decisions. In a landscape where every data point can influence revenue, compliance and customer trust, businesses need solutions that deliver continuous, reliable insights without compromise.

IBM watsonx.data integration enables low-latency data processing by continuously ingesting, transforming and delivering streaming data at scale. Teams can manage millions of records across thousands of pipelines in near real time—reducing the risks of decisions based on outdated information.