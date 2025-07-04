Transform your real-time data into real-time business decisions
As organizations strive for agility and responsiveness, real-time streaming data has become essential for driving faster, more confident decisions. In a landscape where every data point can influence revenue, compliance and customer trust, businesses need solutions that deliver continuous, reliable insights without compromise.
IBM watsonx.data integration enables low-latency data processing by continuously ingesting, transforming and delivering streaming data at scale. Teams can manage millions of records across thousands of pipelines in near real time—reducing the risks of decisions based on outdated information.
Reduce decision risks from outdated data through seamless real-time data ingestion and transformation.
Accelerate pipeline creation with low-code and code-based approaches to designing streaming data pipelines.
Spend less time fixing broken pipelines by insulating them from schema changes and unexpected data drifts.
Drive down egress costs, while driving up performance by bringing streaming integration capabilities closer to your data.
It’s time to turn your data into your competitive edge. It’s time to experience watsonx.data integration.