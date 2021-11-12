A data lifecycle consists of a series of phases over the course its useful life. Each phase is governed by a set of policies that maximizes the data’s value during each stage of the lifecycle. DLM becomes increasingly important as the volume of data that is incorporated into business workstreams grows.

Phase 1: Data creation

A new data lifecycle starts with data collection, but the sources of data are abundant. They can vary from web and mobile applications, internet of things (IoT) devices, forms, surveys, and more. While data can be generated in a variety of ways, the collection of all available data isn’t necessary for the success of your business. The incorporation of new data should be always be evaluated based on its quality and relevancy to your business.

Phase 2: Data storage

Data can also differ in the way its structured, which has implications on the type of data storage that a company uses. Structured data tends to leverage relational databases while unstructured data typically makes use of NoSQL or non-relational databases. Once the type of storage is identified for the dataset, the infrastructure can be evaluated for any security vulnerabilities and the data can undergo different types of data processing, such as data encryption and data transformation, to safeguard the business from malicious actors. This type of data munging also ensures sensitive data meets the privacy and governmental requirements for governmental policies, like GDPR, allowing businesses to avoid any costly fines from these types of regulations.

Another aspect of data protection is a focus on data redundancy. A copy of any stored data can act as a backup in situations, such as data deletion or data corruption, protecting against accidental alterations in data and more deliberate ones, like malware attacks.

Phase 3: Data sharing and usage



During this phase, data becomes available to business users. DLM enables organizations to define who can use the data and the purpose for which it can be used. Once the data is made available it can be leveraged for a range of analyses—from basic exploratory data analysis and data visualizations to more advanced data mining and machine learning techniques. All of these methods play a role in business decision-making and communication to various stakeholders.



Additionally, data usage isn’t necessarily restricted to internal use only. For example, external service providers could use the data for purposes such as marketing analytics and advertising. Internal uses include day-to-day business processes and workflows, such as dashboards and presentations.



Phase 4: Data archival



After a certain amount of time, data is no longer useful for everyday operations. However, it is important to maintain copies of the organization’s data that is not frequently accessed for potential litigation and investigation needs. Then, if required, archived data can be restored to an active production environment.



An organization’s DLM strategy should clearly define when, where, and for how long data should be archived. In this stage, data undergoes an archival process that ensures redundancy.



Phase 5: Data Deletion



In this final stage of the lifecycle, data is purged from the records and destroyed securely. Businesses will delete data that they no longer need to create more storage space for active data. During this phase, data is removed from archives when it exceeds the required retention period or no longer serves a meaningful purpose to the organization.

