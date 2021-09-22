What is backup and restore?

How you back up your data and applications (in other words, how frequently you back them up and to what device or location) depends on the cost of losing access to the data and applications for any period of time and the cost of replacing or re-creating the data if it’s lost for good.

Typically, the first step in creating a backup strategy—especially an enterprise backup strategy—is to determine recovery time objectives and recovery point objectives for each data source and application.

Recovery time objective, or RTO, refers to the maximum amount of time the business can afford to be without access to the data or application—or, how quickly you need to recover the data and application.





Recovery point objective, or RPO, refers to the amount of data you can afford to lose and effectively dictates how frequently you need to back up your data to avoid losing more.

RTOs and RPOs vary depending on the business you’re in and the individual applications and data in question. Mission-critical applications (for example, the ecommerce system for a major online retailer or the trading application at a brokerage) might require microscopic RTOs and RPOs since, in each case, downtime might cost millions per minute.

But the brokerage’s email system might require shorter RTOs and RPOs than the retailer’s email system because the brokerage might require a comprehensive email audit trail for regulatory compliance. Beyond RTO and RPO, other factors that determine your choice of backup and restore technology include your need for scalability, data security and even physical distance (for example, whether you need to maintain your backups far enough away from your production infrastructure to ensure recovery from a local power outage or disaster).