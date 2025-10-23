Why AI projects fail: The science experiment trap and how to avoid it

It’s easy to picture: A lone scientist locks themselves in a garage for weeks and then emerges with a discovery that changes the world. Or a mysterious, corporate skunkworks group who only show their faces every few months to present their latest ground-breaking invention.

Innovation in a vacuum—brilliant people working in isolation—has had its moments, and the idea certainly maintains a place in the public imagination

But I’ll tell you one situation where it does not work and in fact, can do more harm than good: enterprise AI adoption.

Attempting to implement enterprise AI transformation in a vacuum is guaranteed to fail. Excluding your strategic stakeholders, business unit leaders and collaborators ultimately means to neglect the perspectives and resources you need to succeed.

This approach might be why, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value’s (IBV) 2025 CEO Study, just 16% of AI initiatives have achieved scale at the enterprise level. A recent report from MIT’s NANDA initiative shared even grimmer findings—that 95% of generative AI pilots fail.

In too many cases, companies engage in multiple proofs of concept (POCs) that amount to little more than impractical science experiments. They might inspire awe at first (or FOMO, as IBV noted), but ultimately yield negligible value. As someone with a deep finance background, I know that organizations can do better—much better—than resigning themselves to such a meager return on investment.