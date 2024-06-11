AI Academy
From pilot to production: Driving ROI with genAI

With new AI pilots popping up left and right, C-suite executives are pouring interest and budgets into AI technology. So, what can companies do to help ensure a return on these large investments When thinking about scaling AI in your organization, there are several areas to consider — boosting productivity, building up your AI control center, and re-imagining your operating model.

Watch this episode of AI Academy and learn how your organization can harness the power of AI-driven solutions at scale to reinvent and transform your business in ways that truly move the needle.

What you’ll learn
  • How to keep business moving forward while changing how you do business 
  • How scaling genAI drives change by helping creative human minds build and deliver innovative new solutions 
  • How to responsibly create value for your organization by scaling AI in key opportunity areas
Think of AI at scale as a means to break down process silos to unleash human creativity. Matt Candy Global Managing Partner, Generative AI IBM Consulting®
Put AI to work: Driving ROI with genAI

Generative AI is drawing attention—and investment—from nearly every business function. But not every function can benefit equally, and potential isn’t the same as ROI. This guide outlines the key roles and tasks you should focus on to turn AI spend into AI value.

The pilot graveyard: Navigating AI implementation challenges

Dive into the often-overlooked world of failed AI pilots and explore why many promising AI initiatives never make it to production.
Is your genAI strategy generating ROI?

This panel discussion brings together leaders across consulting, technology, and the financial services industry to share their expertise.  

The ingenuity of generative AI

Generative AI has seemed almost too good to be true. It cuts coding time from days to minutes, personalizes products down to the tiniest detail, and spots security vulnerabilities.
