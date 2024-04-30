What is event streaming?

Event streaming is the practice of capturing real-time data from applications, databases and IoT devices and transporting it to various destinations for immediate processing and storage, or for real-time analysis and analytics reporting.
A key function in event stream processing (ESP), event streaming enables IT infrastructures to handle large, continuous streams of events by processing data when the event or change happens.
Event streaming often serves as a complement to batch processing, which acts on large, static data sets (or “data at rest”). However, instead of processing data in batches, event streaming processes single data points as they emerge so that software within the architecture can interpret and respond to streams of data (“data in motion”) in real time.
High-performance event streaming services can power a range of both simple and complex tasks, from sending notifications when stock or product prices change to building real-time machine learning models that detect suspicious user activity. Even in the case of batch processing, event streaming can add depth to data analytics by connecting events with their respective timestamps and identifying historical trends.
Event streaming revolves around the unbounded, sequential and real-time flow of data records, called "events,” foundational data structures that record any occurrence in the system or environment. It’s a term that essentially refers to every data point in the system. Therefore, a “stream” (also called a data stream or streaming data) is the continuous delivery of those events.
Each event typically comprises a key that identifies the event or the entity it pertains to, a value that holds the actual data of the event, a timestamp that indicates when the event occurred or was recorded and sometimes metadata about the data source, schema version or another attribute.
With the help of specialized stream processing engines, events can undergo a few different processes within a stream. “Aggregations” perform data calculations, like means, sums and standard deviation. “Ingestion” adds streaming data to databases. Analytics processing uses patterns in streaming data to predict future events, and enrichment processing combines data points with other data sources to provide context and create meaning.
Events are often tied to business operations or user navigation processes and typically trigger another action, process or series of events. Take online banking, as one example.
When a user clicks “transfer” to send money from one bank account to another, the funds are withdrawn from the sender’s account and added to the recipient’s bank account, email or SMS notifications are sent to either (or both) parties, and if necessary, security and fraud prevention protocols are deployed.
Events are, of course, the central component of event streaming; however, a series of other components enable streaming services to process events as quickly and effectively as they do. Other vital components include:
Brokers, or message brokers, are the servers that run event streaming platforms. Message brokers enable applications, systems and services to communicate with each other and exchange information by converting messages between formal messaging protocols. This allows interdependent services to “talk” with one another directly, even if they are written in different languages (Java or Python, for example ) or implemented on different platforms. It also facilitates the decoupling of processes and services within systems.
Brokers can validate, store, route and deliver messages to the appropriate destinations. In distributed event streaming systems, brokers ensure low latency and high availability by replicating events across multiple nodes. Brokers can also form clusters—sets of brokers working together for easier load balancing and scalability.
Topics are categorizations or feed names to which events are published, providing a way to organize and filter events within the platform. They act as the "subject" for events, allowing consumers to subscribe to topics and receive only relevant events.
Topics can be further divided into partitions, allowing multiple consumers to read from a topic simultaneously without disrupting the order of each partition.
An offset is a unique identifier for each event within a partition, marking the position of an event within the sequence. Consumers use offsets to organize the events they’ve processed. If, for instance, a consumer disconnects from an event and later reconnects, it can resume processing from the last known offset.
Given the proliferation of data—and the resulting surge of data traffic—event streaming is an essential component of modern data architectures, especially in environments that require lightning-fast decision-making capabilities or in organizations looking to automate decision-making responsibilities.
Here’s how event streaming services manage event data:
In addition to standard streaming and processing, event streaming platforms (like Amazon Kinesis, Google Pub/Sub, Azure Event Hubs and IBM Event Automation, which uses the processing power of the open source Apache Kafka platform) facilitate a range of streaming practices that enhance functionality.
Exactly-once delivery semantics ensures that each event in a stream is processed exactly once, an essential feature for preventing duplicate and lost stream events. Most event streaming systems include mechanisms to provide exactly-once semantics, regardless of failures elsewhere in the system.
When downstream components can't keep up with the incoming event rate, backpressure prevents streams from overwhelming the system. With backpressure, a data flow control mechanism, consumers can signal producers to throttle or stop data production when they’re overwhelmed with data processing or unable to keep up with incoming events.
This process allows systems to gracefully handle workloads by buffering or dropping incoming events—instead of disrupting the entire system—so that event processing remains stable as workloads fluctuate.
Event consumers often work as part of a consumer group to accelerate event consumption. Each consumer in a consumer group is assigned a subset of partitions to process, parallelizing consumption for greater efficiency. If one consumer within the group fails or needs to be added or removed, the platform can dynamically reassign partitions to maintain balance and fault tolerance.
Event streaming often means processing data in a time-sensitive manner. Watermarking enables progress tracking (by using event time) in stream processing systems; it enforces a completeness threshold that indicates when the system can consider event data fully processed. Watermarking can also come in handy for ensuring accuracy in time-based processing and for reconciling out-of-order events.
Most event streaming platforms offer customizable data retention policies that allow developers to control how long events are available for consumption. Data compaction, however, is a process that removes redundant or obsolete data from topics, keeping the storage footprint minimal while preserving essential data.
It’s worth noting, again, that standard streaming architectures typically decouple event producers, event brokers and consumers, so that components can be scaled and maintained independently.
Event streaming is a powerful concept that allows organizations to use data as it’s generated, creating more responsive and intelligent systems. With the rise of data-driven decision-making, event streaming is an increasingly important component in modern software architectures.
As such, event streaming technologies have a range of use cases across business sectors, including:
Financial institutions can use event streaming services to process market data in real time, enabling algorithmic trading systems to make split-second decisions based on up-to-the-minute market conditions. Event streaming’s real-time monitoring capabilities also help institutions quickly identify and address fraud and security risks.
Event streaming can facilitate supply chain optimization by allowing manufacturers to track materials and products as they move through the supply chain to identify bottlenecks and process inefficiencies. Furthermore, by streaming data from IoT/IIoT sensors on machinery, managers can predict when and why equipment might fail and perform preventive maintenance or predictive maintenance to avoid unplanned downtime.
Online gaming platforms can use event streaming services to track player actions and game state changes, which can be used to run game analytics, enforce anti-cheating policies and increase player engagement. Streaming platforms can leverage event data to provide personalized content recommendations for users and create a tailored customer experience.
Event streaming can be used to track vehicle location and status, enabling real-time routing based on traffic conditions, delivery schedules and vehicle performance. Logistics companies can similarly use event data from scanning devices and GPS trackers to provide customers with real-time updates on the status of their e-commerce deliveries.
Beyond specific industries, event streaming can also be useful when deployed in concert with other technologies and architectures. For instance, event streaming is sometimes associated with patterns like event sourcing and command query responsibility segregation (CQRS).
Event sourcing is an architectural pattern wherein changes to the app state are stored as a sequence of events. Used alongside event streams, event sourcing allows the streaming system to replay these events to reconstruct the state of an entity at any point in time or to drive other components of the system.
In a CQRS architectural pattern, the system is split into two different models: one that handles commands (writing) and one that handles queries (reading). Event streaming can be used in CQRS to propagate changes from the write model to the read model in real-time, enabling asynchronous integration between the two.
Event streaming is also a foundational technology for building event-driven architectures.
An event-driven architecture enables loosely coupled components to communicate through events, but instead of publishing streams of events to a broker, it publishes a single-purpose event that another app or service can use to perform actions in turn. The in-stream processing power provided by event-driven architectures—used along with event-streaming capabilities—can enable businesses to respond to data in motion and make quick decisions based on all current and historical data.
In recent years, cloud providers (including IBM Cloud) have started to offer the principles of event streaming as services. Event streaming-as-a-service makes it easier for businesses to adopt event streaming without managing the entire underlying infrastructure, further broadening event streaming’s use cases.
