What is event streaming?

Event streaming revolves around the unbounded, sequential and real-time flow of data records, called "events,” foundational data structures that record any occurrence in the system or environment. It’s a term that essentially refers to every data point in the system. Therefore, a “stream” (also called a data stream or streaming data) is the continuous delivery of those events.

Each event typically comprises a key that identifies the event or the entity it pertains to, a value that holds the actual data of the event, a timestamp that indicates when the event occurred or was recorded and sometimes metadata about the data source, schema version or another attribute.

With the help of specialized stream processing engines, events can undergo a few different processes within a stream. “Aggregations” perform data calculations, like means, sums and standard deviation. “Ingestion” adds streaming data to databases. Analytics processing uses patterns in streaming data to predict future events, and enrichment processing combines data points with other data sources to provide context and create meaning.

Events are often tied to business operations or user navigation processes and typically trigger another action, process or series of events. Take online banking, as one example.

When a user clicks “transfer” to send money from one bank account to another, the funds are withdrawn from the sender’s account and added to the recipient’s bank account, email or SMS notifications are sent to either (or both) parties, and if necessary, security and fraud prevention protocols are deployed.