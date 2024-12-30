Maximizing your event-driven architecture investments: Unleashing the power of Apache Kafka with IBM Event Automation

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, enterprises are facing the complexities of information overload. This leaves them grappling to extract meaningful insights from the vast digital footprints they leave behind.



Recognizing the need to harness real-time data, businesses are increasingly turning to event-driven architecture (EDA) as a strategic approach to stay ahead of the curve.

Companies and executives are realizing how they need to stay ahead by deriving actionable insights from the sheer amount of data generated every minute in their digital operations. As IDC stated: as of 2022, 36% of IT leaders identified the use of technologies to achieve real-time decision-making as critical for business success, and 45% of IT leaders reported a general shortage of skilled personnel for real-time use cases.*



This trend grows stronger as organizations realize the benefits that come from the power of real-time data streaming. However, they need to find the right technologies that adapt to their organizational needs.

At the forefront of this event-driven revolution is Apache Kafka, the widely recognized and dominant open-source technology for event streaming. It offers businesses the capability to capture and process real-time information from diverse sources, such as databases, software applications and cloud services.

While most enterprises have already recognized how Apache Kafka provides a strong foundation for EDA, they often fall behind in unlocking its true potential. This occurs through the lack of advanced event processing and event endpoint management capabilities.