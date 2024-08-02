Apache Kafka and Apache Flink: An open-source match made in heaven

Anyone who is familiar with the stream processing ecosystem is familiar with Apache Kafka: the de-facto enterprise standard for open-source event streaming. Apache Kafka boasts many strong capabilities, such as delivering a high throughput and maintaining a high fault tolerance in the case of application failure.

Apache Kafka streams get data to where it needs to go, but these capabilities are not maximized when Apache Kafka is deployed in isolation. If you are using Apache Kafka today, Apache Flink should be a crucial piece of your technology stack to ensure you’re extracting what you need from your real-time data.

With the combination of Apache Flink and Apache Kafka, the open-source event streaming possibilities become exponential. Apache Flink creates low latency by allowing you to respond quickly and accurately to the increasing business need for timely action. Coupled together, the ability to generate real-time automation and insights is at your fingertips.

With Apache Kafka, you get a raw stream of events from everything that is happening within your business. However, not all of it is necessarily actionable and some get stuck in queues or big data batch processing. This is where Apache Flink comes into play: you go from raw events to working with relevant events. Additionally, Apache Flink contextualizes your data by detecting patterns, enabling you to understand how things happen alongside each other. This is key because events have a shelf-life, and processing historical data might negate their value. Consider working with events that represent flight delays: they require immediate action, and processing these events too late will surely result in some very unhappy customers.

Apache Kafka acts as a sort of firehose of events, communicating what is always going on within your business. The combination of this event firehose with pattern detection — powered by Apache Flink — hits the sweet spot: once you detect the relevant pattern, your next response can be just as quick. Captivate your customers by making the right offer at the right time, reinforce their positive behavior, or even make better decisions in your supply chain — just to name a few examples of the extensive functionality you get when you use Apache Flink alongside Apache Kafka.