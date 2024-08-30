What is an application server?

Application servers have become a critical tool for many modern enterprises, enabling teams to build and start web applications, optimize app performance and create stronger end-user experiences for their customers.

Application servers play an important role in the development of software applications, connecting the user interface to critical information contained in backend databases. Most high-performing applications depend on app servers for running application logic and improving efficiency and management.

The global market for web application servers has grown considerably in the last 30 years and is expected to continue to grow over the next decade. According to Straits Research, it’s market size was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 52.12 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.34%.1

It has also become more diverse, including free open source platforms like Apache—which powered more websites than any other server in the world until 20142—and more complex, enterprise-grade solutions from IBM and Oracle.

Because the market for application servers is so broad and varied, businesses have a wide range of factors to consider when selecting one that fits their needs. The most important considerations are the demands of application they wish to build, available resources, business needs and their preferred programming language.