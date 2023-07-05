What is critical infrastructure?

Critical infrastructure refers to the systems, facilities and assets that are vital for the functioning of society and the economy.
These infrastructures are considered essential because their disruption would impact public safety, security and health or economic stability. Critical infrastructure includes both physical and virtual components that are interconnected and interdependent.
Most countries and governing bodies maintain rules around how critical infrastructure must be managed. For example, in the US, government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Department of Energy define regulations and standards pertaining to critical infrastructure security and management. Presidential Policy Directive 21 advances a national unity of effort to strengthen and maintain secure, functioning and resilient critical infrastructure.
It’s important for those who manage such systems to be aware of the latest regulations, best practices and technologies for managing the well-being of important infrastructure. Critical infrastructure sectors are all around us:
Energy sector: Nuclear reactors, electrical grids, oil and natural gas facilities, pipelines and fuel storage.
Chemical sector: Petrochemical manufacturing, agricultural chemical production and chemical distribution.
Transportation sector: Airports, seaports, railways, highways, bridges and public transit systems.
Water and wastewater systems: Water treatment plants, reservoirs, dams, pumping stations and sewer systems.
Communications sector: Telecommunication networks, internet service providers and satellite systems.
Financial services sector: Banks, stock exchanges, payment systems and clearinghouses.
Healthcare: Hospitals, clinics and medical supply chains.
Emergency services: Police, fire departments and emergency management systems.
Food and agriculture: Farms, food processing facilities, distribution networks and food safety systems.
Government: Defense industrial base, federal government facilities and national security systems.
Information Technology: Data centers, critical software and hardware, cybersecurity systems and internet infrastructure.
These infrastructures are often interconnected, and disruptions in one sector can have cascading effects on other sectors, leading to widespread consequences.
Critical infrastructure faces various threats that can disrupt its operations and pose risks to public safety, security and economic stability. Common threats include:
Attackers may target control systems, networks and software vulnerabilities to gain unauthorized access, disrupt operations, steal sensitive information or cause physical damage.
Sabotage, terrorism or vandalism can directly damage facilities, disrupt operations and endanger lives. These attacks can target commercial facilities, transportation systems, critical manufacturing operations or other assets.
Hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, wildfires and severe weather events can disrupt essential services. Systems based on historical climate patterns may face challenges due to increased frequency and intensity of extreme weather events.
Pandemics and disease outbreaks can cause workforce shortages, operational disruptions and increased demand for healthcare services that can strain public health responders and overall system resilience.
Vulnerabilities in the supply chain, such as compromised or counterfeit products, can introduce weaknesses that may be exploited to disrupt operations or compromise system integrity.
As critical infrastructure becomes more interconnected and reliant on advanced technologies, dependencies on complex systems and software increase.
Ensuring critical infrastructure protection requires a comprehensive approach, including robust cybersecurity measures, disaster preparedness and response plans, resilient infrastructure design, supply chain security, public-private collaboration and continuous monitoring and risk assessment.
Managing critical infrastructure involves implementing robust software solutions and systems to monitor, control and secure the various components of the infrastructure.
Managing critical infrastructure with software requires an approach that encompasses monitoring, control, security, maintenance and compliance. By using the power of software solutions, critical infrastructure can be effectively managed, ensuring its reliability, security and resilience.
