What are CIS Benchmarks?

CIS Benchmarks are developed through a consensus-based process involving communities of cybersecurity professionals from around the world. These experts continuously identify, refine and validate security best practices within their areas of focus to help organizations protect their digital assets from cyber risks.

CIS has published over 100 CIS Benchmarks, spanning 8 core technology categories and covering over 25 vendor-product families.1 They are available through free PDF download for non-commercial use.

CIS Benchmarks help organizations improve their security posture by following prescriptive, globally recognized security standards and cyber defense guidelines. CIS Benchmarks also support business use cases like regulatory compliance, IT governance and security policy.