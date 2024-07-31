What is IT governance?

Effective IT governance is a key component of overall business strategy and corporate governance as a governance, risk and compliance (GRC) policy. IT governance manages governance and risks while maintaining compliance with industry and government regulations. Optimizing IT governance requires the right mix of IT investments, policy and personnel. It helps organizations match their IT goals with business goals.

A comprehensive IT strategy with strong IT governance can streamline IT decision making, ultimately driving results against key business goals. It is increasingly a component of DevOps teams responsible for IT operations. DevOps teams work together more efficiently to create, test and deliver software.

As organizations increase their IT investments, the importance of a strong IT governance policy increases. Chief information officers (CIOs) drive IT governance strategy alongside other key stakeholders in the C-suite.