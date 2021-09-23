ITIL stands for Information Technology Infrastructure Library. The acronym was first used in the 1980s by the British government's Central Computer and Telecommunications Agency (CCTA) when it documented and distributed dozens of best practices in IT service management. However, ITIL no longer refers to "Information Technology Infrastructure Library" these days; instead, it is a stand-alone term.

ITIL matured significantly since its introduction in the late 20th century as a series of books that spanned more than 30 volumes. Around 2000, the second version of ITIL streamlined these publications by grouping them into sets that mapped to different aspects of IT management, services and applications. Around this time, Microsoft standardized on ITIL to help develop its Microsoft Operations Framework.

One of the most essential parts of ITIL is the configuration management database (CMDB), which provides the central authority for all components—including services, software, IT components, documents, users and hardware—that must be managed to deliver an IT service. The CMDB tracks the location of and changes to all of these assets and processes, along with their attributes and relationships to each other.

Adhering to ITIL principles helps you get to the root cause of problems quickly and provides the right visibility into the systems and people to prevent future problems.