ITIL is a library of best practices for managing IT services and improving IT support and service levels. One of the main goals of ITIL is to promote alignment between IT services and business objectives, even as they change.
ITIL stands for Information Technology Infrastructure Library. The acronym was first used in the 1980s by the British government's Central Computer and Telecommunications Agency (CCTA) when it documented and distributed dozens of best practices in IT service management. However, ITIL no longer refers to "Information Technology Infrastructure Library" these days; instead, it is a stand-alone term.
ITIL matured significantly since its introduction in the late 20th century as a series of books that spanned more than 30 volumes. Around 2000, the second version of ITIL streamlined these publications by grouping them into sets that mapped to different aspects of IT management, services and applications. Around this time, Microsoft standardized on ITIL to help develop its Microsoft Operations Framework.
One of the most essential parts of ITIL is the configuration management database (CMDB), which provides the central authority for all components—including services, software, IT components, documents, users and hardware—that must be managed to deliver an IT service. The CMDB tracks the location of and changes to all of these assets and processes, along with their attributes and relationships to each other.
Adhering to ITIL principles helps you get to the root cause of problems quickly and provides the right visibility into the systems and people to prevent future problems.
The ITIL framework is administered and updated by AXELOS. ITIL version 3, released in 2007, is the current version of the standard. Version 3 upgraded the previous ITIL version by adding process improvement, a stronger lifecycle approach and more processes for aligning business and IT.
AXELOS released ITIL 4 in February 2019. Version 4 focuses on fostering digital transformation and general service management for the digital era, including a more value-centric emphasis within service management that aligns with agile and DevOps philosophies.
This stage focuses on the ITIL service lifecycle and describes how to design, develop and implement IT service management. It includes the following processes:
2. Service design
This stage describes how to design services and processes. It includes the following:
3. Service transition
This stage explains how to manage the transition of a new or changed service with a focus on achieving a balance between all service management processes. It includes the following processes:
4. Service operation
This stage guides you in ways to make sure that services are delivered and are running smoothly and reliably. It includes the following:
5. Continual service improvement
This stage covers how to realign IT services as business needs change. CSI comprises seven steps that identify data that can and should be measured, gathered, processed and analyzed, as well as presenting and using this information.
ITIL makes a distinction between “incident management” and “problem management.” Incident management is the individual problem that your users deal with, such as an offline printer, for example. Problem management examines root cause of a problem, what can be done and which resources can be engaged to prevent it from happening again.
Problem management steps include:
Raise a problem management case
Categorize and prioritize issues
Systematically investigate (root cause analysis)
Identify changes needed to resolve and work with change management
Verify the problem resolution
Close out the problem
An ITIL incident is an unplanned interruption in service and incident management is used to restore service. For example, if a network node fails and reduces throughput that would be classified as an incident. The goal of incident management is to restore service as quickly as possible.
The incident management process focuses on determining the root cause of an incident. If multiple events are occurring simultaneously, incident management can help determine whether all of those events are part of the same incident or distinct from each other.
Implementing ITIL incident management will help you improve service levels and meet service level availability requirements or a specified service level agreement (SLA).
ITIL is a library of best practices that are used in IT Service Management (ITSM). There are several ITSM tools available that incorporate the ITIL processes mentioned earlier—these tools automate the service management process and provide analytics so you can see your service levels and adjust resources to meet your SLA. ITSM tools also can help organizations manage large amounts of data and dynamic environments that come and go quickly.
If you want to implement ITIL within an organization, you need ITIL certification. AXELOS offers ITIL certification training and testing through strategic partners. The ITIL foundation certificate is the minimum certification that is needed to evaluate and implement the ITIL framework in your environment. ITIL certifications last for three years and must be renewed through an AXELOS approved partner. Each ITIL exam costs about USD 300.
In addition to making you a more valuable resource for your company, ITIL certification can improve your own employment prospects. ITIL is a well-respected framework and companies look for IT professionals who have learned the methodology and certified that knowledge by passing a series of exams.
There are five levels of training and certification for ITIL v3, each more advanced than the previous:
The most popular ITIL certification is the Foundation exam. It tests key concepts in IT service management and is your first step in developing a mature, ITIL-compliant organization.
ITIL continues to help organizations make sure that they are supporting the best processes for their environment. As the underlying capabilities of businesses continue to change rapidly, ITIL processes should change with them. For example, an ITIL Change Approval Board (CAB), which typically reviews whether changes should go into production, might have to adapt to the speed of change by following a policy-driven approval process.
