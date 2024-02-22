What is incident management?

Incident management is a process used by IT operations and DevOps teams to respond to and address unplanned events that can affect service quality or service operations. Incident management aims to identify and correct problems while maintaining normal service and minimizing impact to the business.
Incidents can cause a host of problems for organizations, from temporary downtime to data loss. When done well, incident management can provide an efficient and effective way to fix all kinds of incidents with little disruption and leave organizations more prepared for future incidents.
With roots in the IT service desk, incident management has long served as the primary interface between IT operations (ITOps) and the end user. As technology has advanced and become more complex, so has the way organizations view incident identification and incident response. The practice has expanded far beyond helping users fix problems to become a process for maintaining constant app uptime and accelerating continuous improvement efforts.
Business success today is measured by uptime and high customer satisfaction. That means that for many organizations, IT is the business.
Explore AIOps case studies
Incident management within a company’s IT operations, often referred to as ITIL incident management, addresses a wide range of issues that can impact service and business operations, from a laptop crashing or a printer error to wifi connectivity issues and network downtime.
Incident management, under the framework of ITSM (IT service management), functions as one aspect of the ITSM service model. Rather than focusing on creating systems and technology, incident management for IT is more user focused. It aims to keep IT infrastructure operating properly, whether it be an app or an endpoint, such as a sensor or desktop computer.
Within ITSM, the IT department has various roles, including addressing issues as they arise. The severity of these issues is what differentiates an incident from a service request.
A service request, simply put, is when a user is asking for something to be provided, such as advice or equipment. Services can include requesting assistance with a password reset or getting additional memory for a desktop computer.
An incident, on the other hand, is more urgent and indicates an underlying error that needs addressing.
An incident is a single, unplanned event that causes a disruption in service, while a problem is the root cause of a disruption in service, which can be a single incident or a series of cascading incidents.
The difference plays out in remediation and how responders approach fixing the issue. Incident response is reactive. Incident management teams get an alarm and address the incident. However, when addressing a problem, IT teams identify the root cause and then fix it. Problem management takes a proactive approach, looking at various types of incidents and patterns that emerge to understand how future incidents can be prevented.
Learn more about the difference between incident management and problem management
DevOps teams are focused on finding more efficient ways to build, test, and deploy software, which in part, requires addressing incidents quickly. Like ITIL incident management, DevOps incident management aims to fix issues without disrupting operations. For example, DevOps teams might monitor for poor mean time between failures (MTBF) metrics, which can indicate that there’s an underlying issue that needs to be investigated.
Because DevOps is rooted in continuous improvement, there is a significant focus on post-mortem analysis and a blame-free culture of transparency. The goal is to optimize the overall system performance, streamline and accelerate incident resolution, and prevent future incidents from occurring.
Like today’s IT teams, DevOps teams often use automated provisioning, incident prioritization and artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled root-cause analysis tools to ensure uptime, address the most pressing incidents first, and learn how to fix future problems more quickly. (Or prevent them in the first place.)
Organizations typically create an incident management process that documents the sequence of events the response team should take. All stakeholders should know which staff are responsible for handling incidents, the time it should take to solve the issue, when to escalate the incident to the next level, and how to document the incident and the way it was resolved.
Once the process is defined, the incident management workflow typically goes as follows:
All organizations need to fix problems and resolve incidents. It’s how they keep the business running. But there are also clear benefits to having effective incident resolution tools—and teams—that can react quickly without major disruption to the business. Those benefits include the following:
Incident management tools, automation, and AIOps help teams identify problems and fix them quickly. This, in turn, improves efficiency by allowing teams to focus on core business operations instead of constant firefighting.
When incidents are fixed right (and faster) the first time, it improves service quality for the end user. This begins with a clear and easy-to-use system for reporting service disruptions and continues with good communication as incidents are addressed.
Incident response creates a system where issues have a clear path to resolution and helps build institutional knowledge over time. This knowledge—either held by staff or integrated into an automated system that is driven by AI—helps document important performance metrics, such as mean time to resolution (MTTR). These metrics help ensure that the organization is maintaining a high level of service and providing an excellent customer experience.
With an effective incident management system in place, teams can address major incidents faster and extract insights for root cause analysis. When team members document how past incidents were resolved, they start to create a playbook with templates for solving similar incidents in the future.
A service-level agreement (SLA) defines the level of service a company is required to provide to a customer. Therefore, incident response and management play a key role in meeting the metrics and key performance indicators (KPIs) defined in the SLA.
The growing complexity of IT operations, which is driven in part by the many applications organizations rely upon in day-to-day business operations, has made incident response tools and automation more important than ever.
Some of the most common incident management tools include:
Discover how AI for IT operations deliver the insights you need to help drive exceptional business performance.
Innovate faster, reduce operational cost and transform IT operations (ITOps) across a changing landscape with an AIOps platform that delivers visibility into performance data and dependencies across environments.
The IBM Cloud® Monitoring service is a fully managed monitoring service for administrators, DevOps teams and developers. Expect deep container visibility and comprehensive metrics. Reduce cost as you free up DevOps and better manage the software lifecycle.
Simplify and optimize your application management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
Discover the role of FinOps (Finance + DevOps) and intelligent automation, and how this practice can help align forecasts with actual spend for more cost-effective, sustainable IT operations.
Learn why IBM was named a Leader and “the most consistent AIOps vendor in the Universe in terms of performance across all sub-categories.”
Learn why the old “break-fix” strategy doesn’t work for modern IT organizations and how an AI-powered solution can help you stay competitive.
Learn how to reposition your IT teams from “cost centers” to “collaborators” and how to tailor, update, or even rethink your approach to your IT and AI strategy.
Learn about incident response (sometimes called cybersecurity incident response) and the processes and technologies organizations use for detecting and responding to cyberthreats, security breaches or cyberattacks.
Learn about ITOps, the process of implementing, managing, delivering and supporting IT services to meet the business needs of internal and external users.