What is incident management?

Incidents can cause a host of problems for organizations, from temporary downtime to data loss. When done well, incident management can provide an efficient and effective way to fix all kinds of incidents with little disruption and leave organizations more prepared for future incidents.

With roots in the IT service desk, incident management has long served as the primary interface between IT operations (ITOps) and the end user. As technology has advanced and become more complex, so has the way organizations view incident identification and incident response. The practice has expanded far beyond helping users fix problems to become a process for maintaining constant app uptime and accelerating continuous improvement efforts.