What is a service desk?

With new technologies emerging every day, IT service desks must constantly adapt their processes to meet users’ needs. But keeping employees productive and satisfied is a steep challenge. According to Forrester research, just 17% of global information workers say that it’s a simple process to get approval to access the data they need [1].

In response, IT service desks are tailoring new service offerings to improve digital experiences. New communication channels, such as chat and chatbots, make it easier to contact the service desk. Other tools, such as a service app store, enable users to request apps, services, endpoint devices and assistance—even while working remotely.

Service scope is also evolving into enterprise service management, with formalized processes to support HR, facilities, finance, security, and legal departments. IT teams understand how to configure even non-IT tasks to deliver better business outcomes.

Service automation is not only accelerating the resolution of incidents, but also increasing employee and customer satisfaction. Users don’t have to wait around for a simple request, like getting access to a new database. Requests that require deeper IT knowledge can also get addressed faster, thanks to automated incident categorization and intelligent ticketing systems.