Traditionally, the world of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) lived on separate domains. But with the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics, the digital world is making more sense of the physical operational world through real-time asset tracking and deep analytics. That’s where intelligent asset management tools come into play.

With IBM® Maximo® IT (formerly known as IBM Control Desk), you get both ITAM and ITSM capabilities in one platform, a single point of user support and enterprise service management of IT/OT assets and processes. Now part of IBM Maximo Application Suite, it combines physical asset management, help desk, and service desk functions in a cloud-based environment. Enterprises from industries such as aviation, banking, finance, and telco have been using Maximo IT to simplify the support of end users and their infrastructure through a standardized and modern user interface. It reduces costs, extends the asset lifecycle and increases satisfaction through self-service, automated service management and integrated, best practice-based service desk capabilities.