Discover the power of IT service management (ITSM) and IT asset management (ITAM) combined in a single platform
Power up your business operations through IT/OT convergence

Traditionally, the world of information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) lived on separate domains. But with the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced analytics, the digital world is making more sense of the physical operational world through real-time asset tracking and deep analytics. That’s where intelligent asset management tools come into play.

With IBM® Maximo® IT (formerly known as IBM Control Desk), you get both ITAM and ITSM capabilities in one platform, a single point of user support and enterprise service management of IT/OT assets and processes. Now part of IBM Maximo Application Suite, it combines physical asset management, help desk, and service desk functions in a cloud-based environment. Enterprises from industries such as aviation, banking, finance, and telco have been using Maximo IT to simplify the support of end users and their infrastructure through a standardized and modern user interface. It reduces costs, extends the asset lifecycle and increases satisfaction through self-service, automated service management and integrated, best practice-based service desk capabilities.

Benefits Strengthen critical environments

Achieve a holistic connected service experience through workflow integration across IT teams, employees, and the customer experience.

 Improve self-service and user experience

Encourage self-service by presenting available services, listing solutions to common issues and ensuring live agent chat capabilities for fast resolution to issues.

 Accelerate first call resolutions

Improve customer experience by providing your service agents information such as tickets and resolution, troubleshooting guides, and automation scripts.

 See how IBM ITSM has helped Amsterdam Schiphol Airport prioritize service incidents Increase system defense

Embed security through processes and data for stronger defense and rapid recovery in day-to-day operations enabling both agents and site reliability engineers.

 No-effort integrations

Seamlessly use integrations and workflows across tasks, processes, and decisions to prevent downtime.

 Empower IT/OT collaboration

Create greater transparency into workflows across IT and OT users, processes and infrastructure.
IT asset management software
Maximize IT investments for hardware, software and more An efficient IT asset management system can help organizations make better informed business decisions. Manage, monitor, and track the use of your software license, hardware assets state, contracts, and more with Maximo IT. Having a single source of truth makes asset tracking easier and more efficient, with positive impact on inventory management and onboarding new teams as well. A good ITAM process should provide you with real-time asset data on the state of all your devices and help you improve asset utilization and user productivity.
IT service management software
Automate and elevate the end user experience  Unify your IT service management to report issues through ticketing, request service and provide chat support to your end users. Having all the appropriate ITSM information in one place, your service teams will have a better ticketing system, an improved IT service delivery and a more responsive incident management system, as well as a better configuration management. In addition, Workflow designer automates ticket response, change management approvals, problem resolution, and supports the IT asset lifecycle.
