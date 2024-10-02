ITIL is a framework of 34 best practices for managing and improving IT support and service delivery. The main objective of ITIL is to help businesses derive the most value from their IT services by aligning them with business objectives.
ITIL stands for Information Technology Infrastructure Library. The acronym was first used in the late 1980s by the British government's Central Computer and Telecommunications Agency (CCTA) when it documented and distributed dozens of best practices in IT service management. However, ITIL no longer refers to "Information Technology Infrastructure Library" and became a stand-alone term in 2013.
ITIL matured significantly since its introduction in the late 20th century as a series of books that spanned more than 30 volumes. In 2000, the second version streamlined these publications by grouping them into sets that are mapped to different IT management aspects, services and applications. Around this time, Microsoft standardized on ITIL to help develop its Microsoft Operations Framework. Since then, subsequent versions of ITIL have been introduced to address challenges that are tied to the current IT landscape and to meet evolving business needs.
One of the most essential parts of ITIL is the configuration management database (CMDB), which provides the central authority for all components—including services, software, IT components, documents, users and hardware—that must be managed to deliver an IT service. The CMDB tracks the location of any changes to all of these assets and processes, along with their attributes and relationships to each other.
As previously stated, the ITIL editions have evolved over the years. Each rendition builds on the guidance of previous versions.
The British Government developed and released the original iteration of ITIL in 1989.
ITIL v2 was released in 2000 by Great Britain's Office for Government Commerce (OGC), which absorbed the CCTA that year.
The OGC released ITIL v3 in 2007. Version 3 upgraded ITIL version 2 by adding process improvement, a stronger service lifecycle approach and more processes for aligning business needs and IT. ITIL v3 introduced 5 stages (service strategy, service design, service transition and continual service improvement), including 26 ITIL processes.
In 2014, ITIL became the property of AXELOS, a joint venture between the Cabinet Office and Capita PLC.
AXELOS launched ITIL 4 in 2019. In 2022, AXELOS (which was acquired by PeopleCert in 2021) discontinued ITIL 3 and integrated its service lifecycle stages and processes into ITIL 4’s categories and practices.
Fully rolled out in 2023, ITIL 4 represents a significant overhaul of the Foundation, focusing on value-centered end-to-end service. This latest evolution centers on fostering digital transformation in the digital era dominated by cloud computing, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and other technologies. ITII 4 also offers a holistic approach that focuses on value and aligns with agile DevOps philosophies.
The ITIL 4 contains seven guiding principles for continual improvement1:
ITIL 4 consists of 34 practices that are grouped into 3 main categories:
The ITTIL 4 general management practices apply across the organization beyond IT services and include these 14 practices:
The ITIL 4 service management practices focus on the core delivery of IT services and include these 17 practices:
The ITIL 4 technical management practices cover the technical aspects of IT service delivery and include these three practices:
ITIL clearly distinguishes between "incident management" and "problem management."
An ITIL incident is an unplanned interruption in service and incident management is used to restore service. For example, if a network node fails and reduces throughput, that would be classified as an incident. The goal of incident management is to restore service as quickly as possible.
The incident management process focuses on determining the root cause of an incident. If multiple events are co-occurring, incident management can help determine whether all of those events are part of the same incident or distinct from each other.
Implementing ITIL incident management can help improve service levels and meet service level availability requirements or a specified service level agreement (SLA).
Problem management examines the root cause of a problem, what actions to take and which resources can help prevent it from happening again.
The following are problem management steps:
ITIL is a library of best practices that are employed in IT service management (ITSM)—the practice of planning, implementing, managing and optimizing information technology services to meet the needs of users and help organizations achieve their business goals
ITSM systematically speeds tasks like service requests, IT support, IT asset management and change management. ITSM can help businesses improve the user experience and gain more productivity from IT infrastructure. ITSM can also help organizations drive business strategies, achieve compliance and reduce risk by embedding controls into IT service design, delivery and management.
Several available ITSM tools incorporate the ITIL practices that are mentioned earlier. These tools automate the service management process and provide analytics so you can see your service levels and adjust resources to meet your service level agreement (SLA). ITSM tools also can help organizations manage large amounts of data and dynamic environments that come and go quickly.
To implement ITIL within an organization requires ITIL certification. AXELOS offers ITIL certification training and testing through strategic partners. The ITIL foundation certificate is the minimum certification that is needed to evaluate and implement ITIL.
ITIL certifications last three years and must be renewed through an AXELOS-approved partner. Each ITIL exam costs about USD 300.
ITIL certification can make an IT professional a more valuable resource to their company and/or help improve their employment prospects. The ITIL framework is well-respected and companies look for IT professionals who have learned the methodology and certified that knowledge by passing a series of exams.
The ITIL 4 certification scheme can be adapted to the learning requirements of the individual and the organization. It uses a modular, tiered approach to allow users to develop a comprehensive view of service management or to focus on specific knowledge areas.2
ITIL 4 Foundation provides the fundamentals, introducing an end-to-end operating model for creating, delivering and continually improving technology-enabled products and services.
Once the Foundation certification is complete, ITIL offers the following four certification streams.
The ITIL 4 Managing Professional is a stream of four modules that offer critical skills to run successful IT-enabled products and service.
The ITIL Strategic Leader stream consists of two modules that help IT leaders understand the complexities of the digital era and prepare for digital transformation:
The Practice Manager stream provides shorter and more flexible training. It can also bundled with other modules.
The ITIL 4 Extension Modules is a stream of four modules that provide guidance on emerging technologies and how they impact operations.
The Master certification is the highest achievement of the ITIL certification scheme. It requires candidates to have achieved the Practice Manager, Managing Professional and Strategic Leader certification levels.
Adhering to ITIL guiding principles helps businesses get to the root cause of problems quickly and helps prevent future problems. ITIL offers numerous benefits, including the following:
