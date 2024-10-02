ITIL stands for Information Technology Infrastructure Library. The acronym was first used in the late 1980s by the British government's Central Computer and Telecommunications Agency (CCTA) when it documented and distributed dozens of best practices in IT service management. However, ITIL no longer refers to "Information Technology Infrastructure Library" and became a stand-alone term in 2013.

ITIL matured significantly since its introduction in the late 20th century as a series of books that spanned more than 30 volumes. In 2000, the second version streamlined these publications by grouping them into sets that are mapped to different IT management aspects, services and applications. Around this time, Microsoft standardized on ITIL to help develop its Microsoft Operations Framework. Since then, subsequent versions of ITIL have been introduced to address challenges that are tied to the current IT landscape and to meet evolving business needs.