Design a hybrid cloud infrastructure for and with AI

There are times when IT leaders tend to think of legacy technology as an obstacle on the highway to innovation. But when legacy IT isn’t modernized, it’s like removing all the roads completely.

In this episode of AI Academy, Hillery Hunter explains how your existing technology, as part of a hybrid cloud by design architecture, can be the engine that powers your AI strategy and gets your business where it needs to go.

  • How important your existing technology is when thinking about your AI strategy
  • How an intentional hybrid cloud architecture can save you time and money
  • How a hybrid cloud architecture helps you get the most value out of AI
Don’t think about your existing tech as legacy—think about it as legendary; how each piece can help lead the AI journey to gold if it’s used properly. Hillery Hunter Chief Technical Officer IBM Infrastructure
IT Optimization: Get Ready for AI from the Ground up

One of the best ways to get your organization ready for AI is to start optimizing your IT from the ground up. Check out our guidebook to help you get started.

Scale your tech with a dynamic duo—AI and hybrid cloud

The key to harnessing AI’s full potential is integrating it across all your data – whether on-prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.
Achieving AI-readiness with hybrid cloud

Your IT infrastructure should fit together like a puzzle. Learn how the operational agility and scalability of hybrid cloud can help your business get the most value from AI.
How hybrid by design can improve business returns on your tech investments

C-suite leaders continue to navigate a period of intense digital transformation and pressure is high to prove the value of the IT investments.

