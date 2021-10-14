What is the NIST Cybersecurity Framework?

The NIST Cybersecurity Framework (NIST CSF) provides comprehensive guidance and best practices that private sector organizations can follow to improve information security and cybersecurity risk management.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is a non-regulatory agency that promotes innovation by advancing measurement science, standards and technology.
The NIST CSF is flexible enough to integrate with the existing security processes within any organization, in any industry. It provides an excellent starting point for implementing information security and cybersecurity risk management in virtually any private sector organization in the United States.
Get insights to better manage the risk of a data breach with the latest Cost of a Data Breach report.
Register for insights on SAP
On 12 February 2013, Executive Order (EO) 13636—"Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity"—was issued. This began NIST’s work with the US private sector to "identify existing voluntary consensus standards and industry best practices to build them into a Cybersecurity Framework." The result of this collaboration was the NIST Cybersecurity Framework Version 1.0.
The Cybersecurity Enhancement Act (CEA) of 2014 broadened NIST's efforts in developing the Cybersecurity Framework. Today, the NIST CSF is still one of the most widely adopted security frameworks across all US industries.
NIST Cybersecurity Framework includes functions, categories, subcategories and informative references.
Functions give a general overview of security protocols of best practices. Functions are not intended to be procedural steps but are performed “concurrently and continuously to form an operational culture that addresses the dynamic cybersecurity risk.” Categories and subcategories provide more concrete action plans for specific departments or processes within an organization.
Examples of NIST functions and categories include:
The NIST CSF's informative references draw a direct correlation between the functions, categories, subcategories and the specific security controls of other frameworks. These frameworks include:
The NIST CSF does not tell how to inventory the physical devices and systems or how to inventory the software platforms and applications; it merely provides a checklist of tasks to complete. An organization can choose its own method on how to perform the inventory.
If an organization needs further guidance, it can refer to the informative references to related controls in other complementary standards. There is plenty of freedom in the CSF to select the tools that best suit the cybersecurity risk management needs of an organization.
To help private sector organizations measure their progress toward implementing the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, the framework identifies four implementation tiers:
The NIST Cybersecurity Framework provides a step-by-step guide on how to establish or improve their information security risk management program:
Governance, risk and compliance services from IBM help you evaluate your existing security governance against your business requirements and objectives.
Simplify and optimize your application management and technology operations with generative AI-driven insights.
At a foundational level, network security is the operation of protecting data, applications, devices and systems that are connected to the network.
Cybersecurity technology and best practices protect critical systems and sensitive information from an ever-growing volume of continually evolving threats.
Establish governance structures that increase cybersecurity maturity with an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) approach. IBM Active Governance Services (AGS) integrates key cybersecurity and organizational data points into a centralized solution, providing key capabilities across people, processes and technology.