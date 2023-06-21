What is homomorphic encryption?

Today’s business data is stored across hybrid multicloud environments, exposing it to various security and privacy risks. While encryption provides protection, the sensitive data typically must first be decrypted to access it for computing and business-critical operations.



This opens the door to potential compromise of privacy and confidentiality controls. Until now, those vulnerabilities have been the cost of doing business in the cloud and with third parties.

With fully homomorphic encryption, you can better enforce zero trust because the data is always encrypted and can be shared, even on untrusted domains in the cloud, while remaining unreadable by those doing the computation.



In short, one can now do high-value analytics and data processing, by internal or external parties, without requiring that data to be exposed.