What is enterprise mobility management (EMM)?

In today's organizations, people use a diverse mix of mobile devices to access and handle corporate data. With the popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) programs, these can include both company-issued and employee-owned smartphones and tablets running on iOS, Android, Microsoft Windows and macOS.

According to Omdia, over 60% of the workforce uses mobile devices for business-critical tasks, and 67% of enterprises support BYOD.1​

For employees, seamless mobile access to business apps—such as email and customer relationship management (CRM) tools—boosts productivity.

For IT departments, however, the growing reliance on mobile technology can introduce cybersecurity and management challenges. It can be difficult to manage authentication, enforce consistent security policies and ensure compliance across a diverse array of company-controlled and personal devices. Organizations are left vulnerable to data breaches, compliance violations and operational disruptions.

Enterprise mobility management tools give IT teams a single console to manage all mobile assets, from individual apps to smartphones and tablets, company-issued or employee-owned, running any mobile operating system.

With EMM, organizations can streamline mobile device administration while safeguarding corporate data across digital workspaces. EMM helps IT teams strike a balance between workforce flexibility and mobile security, simplifying operations and strengthening overall security posture.