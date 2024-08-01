It looks like an easy day for James, an IT Administrator. It is vacation time and most of his end users are out of the office, so he thinks it is time to have a look at some of the backlog tasks—maybe even procrastinate a bit. But then, the phone rings.

It’s Robert, one of the end users in his company. Robert is very nervous—he’s calling from the hotel because he has lost his iOS smartphone on the beach. Their company has both corporate devices and a BYOD (bring your own device) policy. Robert is enrolled in the BYOD program, so it was his personal device but with corporate data stored, including the latest financial projections he has shared with his team for a presentation.

James opens the mobile device management software that his company is using, immediately finds Robert’s iOS smartphone in the tool, and does a remote wipe. He wants to get back to the backlog tasks.

But, it’s not over. He sees a real-time notification that a user has tried to download a gaming app on the corporate device, which is not in policy. An automatic notification to the end user was left. It is his friend, Mary; Mary’s flight was delayed and her kid was bored and asked for her Android smartphone to watch YouTube. He clicked on an ad promoting a gaming app and tried to download it.

What James has done with Robert’s lost iOS smartphone is part of mobile device management (MDM). In Mary’s case, the access settings for apps that are not in policyare part of mobile application management (MAM). Both MDM and MAM are part of unified endpoint management solutions. Whether a company has BYOD policies, uses only corporate-owned devices or both, and whether the users have iOS smartphones, Android smartphones or tablets, all devices and apps need to be managed and protected. Mobile security strategies need to be put into place, otherwise one can lose corporate data, personal data and sensitive data.