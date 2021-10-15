What are security controls?

Given the growing rate of cyberattacks, data security controls are more important today than ever. According to a Clark School study at the University of Maryland, cybersecurity attacks in the U.S. now occur every 39 seconds on average, affecting one in three Americans each year. Furthermore, 43% of these attacks target small businesses. Between March 2021 and March 2022, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was USD 9.44 million.

At the same time, data privacy regulations are growing, making it critical for businesses to shore up their data protection policies or face potential fines. The European Union implemented its strict General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) rules in 2018. In the U.S., California’s Consumer Privacy Act went into effect on 1 January 2020, with several other states currently considering similar measures.

These regulations typically include stiff penalties for companies that do not meet the requirements. For example, Meta recently reported that it anticipates a fine of more than USD 3 billion from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission for shortcomings around data protection policies that led to several data breaches.