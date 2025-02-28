What is customer identity and access management (CIAM)?

CIAM sits at the intersection of customer experience and cybersecurity.

Organizations use CIAM solutions to create consistent, branded user registration and login experiences across their digital ecosystems, from websites and mobile apps to Internet of Things (IoT) devices and beyond. CIAM tools also help automate and streamline customer data collection at each point in the ecosystem, allowing the organization to give each customer a defined user identity. No matter where users go, they see the same login portal and user account.

At the same time, CIAM tools protect customers’ accounts and personal data from fraud and abuse by implementing security controls such as identity verification, multifactor authentication and anomaly detection.

Early CIAM solutions focused exclusively on consumer identities. Some CIAM tools have evolved to support identity lifecycle management for all kinds of users outside the organization’s workforce, including partners, vendors, citizens and business-to-business (B2B) customers.