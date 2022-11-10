What is CAPTCHA?

Launched by von Ahn in 2007, reCAPTCHA v1 had a dual aim: to make the text-based CAPTCHA challenge more difficult for bots to crack, and to improve the accuracy of OCR being used at the time to digitize printed texts.

reCAPTCHA achieved the first goal by increasing the distortion of text displayed to the user, and eventually adding lines through the text.

It achieved the second goal by replacing a single image of randomly-generated distorted text with two distorted text images of words scanned from actual texts by two different OCR programs. The first word, or control word, was a word identified correctly by both OCR programs. The second word was a word both OCR programs failed to identify. If the user correctly identified the control word, reCAPTCHA assumed the user was human and allowed them to continue their task, and also assumed the user identified the second word correctly, and used the response to verify future OCR results.

In this way, reCAPTCHA improved anti-bot security and improved the accuracy of texts being digitized at the Internet Archive and the New York Times. Ironically, over time it also helped improve artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to the point that, by 2014, they could identify the most distorted text CAPTCHAs 99.8% of the time.

In 2009, Google acquired reCAPTCHA and began using it to digitize texts for Google Books while offering it as a service to other organizations. However, as OCR technology progressed with the help of reCAPTCHA, so did the artificial intelligence programs that could effectively solve text-based reCAPTCHAs. In response, Google introduced image recognition reCAPTCHAs in 2012, which replaced distorted text with images taken from Google Street View. Users proved their humanity by identifying real-world objects like street lights and taxicabs. In addition to sidestepping the advanced OCR now deployed by bots, these image-based reCAPTCHAs were considered more convenient for mobile app users.