OAuth offers important access management benefits to users, developers and businesses by keeping login data inaccessible and limiting access to other sensitive information. It also makes it easier for applications to access necessary account information without the security vulnerabilities of sharing user credentials.

A small team of software developers released OAuth 1.0 in 2007. This first version of the protocol was designed as an alternative to web-based authentication, which required users to share their usernames and passwords with third-party services. However, OAuth 1.0 provided authorization flows for websites only.

In 2012, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) released OAuth 2.0 as RFC 6749 and RFC 6750. An RFC (Request for Comments) is an IETF document that describes internet communication protocols. RFC 6749 is the core framework for OAuth 2.0, and RFC 6750 defines how the framework uses access tokens.

This updated version of OAuth expanded the protocol beyond web browsers to include authorization capabilities for applications, APIs and devices. OAuth 2.0 replaced OAuth 1.0 and is now the industry standard.