What is OT security?

Published: 19 August 2024
Contributors: Matthew Finio, Amanda Downie, Nick Douglas
Operational technology (OT) security refers to the practices and technologies designed to protect and maintain the integrity, safety and availability of systems managing industrial operations and critical infrastructure.
Operational technology (OT) security focuses on safeguarding the hardware and software systems that manage and control physical processes in industries such as manufacturing, energy and transportation. Unlike traditional information technology (IT) systems, which primarily handle data and communications, OT systems are responsible for the direct control and monitoring of machinery and industrial environments.
OT systems include programmable logic controllers (PLCs), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and distributed control systems (DCS). Such systems are essential for the operation and safety of manufacturing plants, power grids and transportation and other industrial networks.
OT and IT differ in their focus and application. IT deals with the management and processing of data, focusing on systems such as applications, databases, servers and networks to support business operations and information exchange. OT refers to the technology used to monitor, control and automate physical devices, processes and systems.
While IT systems focus on data integrity and security, OT systems prioritize the reliability, availability and safety of physical operations. Implementing robust security controls is essential in both IT and OT environments to safeguard against cyberthreats and ensure operational continuity.
The unique nature of OT systems presents distinct security challenges. Unlike traditional IT systems, OT systems have high availability requirements, meaning they must run continuously and are not easily taken offline for updates or maintenance. These requirements make them vulnerable to targeted attacks, malware and ransomware. Also, OT systems often use legacy and proprietary protocols, which require specialized knowledge and solutions to protect against evolving security and cybersecurity risks. As a result, OT security must focus on maintaining system availability, understanding specific industrial protocols and protecting endpoints against threats that target outdated systems.
The convergence of OT and IT environments has increased the complexity of securing these systems. Historically, OT systems were isolated from IT networks and the internet, reducing their exposure to cyberthreats. However, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation has led to greater connectivity between IT and OT systems, blurring their distinction. This integration allows for enhanced data analytics and remote access capabilities. However, it also needs a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that addresses both OT convergence challenges and ensures a robust security posture in an environment previously air-gapped from IT systems.
Effective OT security practices include enforcing secure communication by deploying technologies such as next-generation firewalls and unidirectional gateways, security information and event management (SIEM) systems and identity access management (IAM). Conducting regular risk assessments, vulnerability management and developing comprehensive incident response plans are also crucial to protect OT assets. These security tools help monitor and control access to OT systems, detect anomalies and respond to potential threats.
Network segmentation can isolate critical OT systems from less secure IT security networks, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Coordination between IT and OT security teams, as well as external security providers, is crucial to ensure full visibility and protection across the entire ecosystem.
Discover how you can better manage the risk of data breaches.
Securing generative AI: What matters now
OT security is crucial because it protects the systems that manage critical infrastructure and industrial processes, which are integral to modern society. These systems are found in water, gas and electricity distribution networks, power plants, factories and transportation infrastructures like roadways and railways.
A successful cyberattack on these systems can have far-reaching consequences, including operational disruptions that halt production and lead to significant revenue losses, damage to installations and potential injuries to workers and the community. Also, hackers targeting these systems can cause environmental disasters, regulatory compliance issues and civil, or criminal liabilities for the affected organizations.
The integration of OT and IT systems has increased the vulnerability of OT environments to cyberthreats. Historically, OT systems were isolated from IT networks, reducing their exposure to external attacks. However, the rise of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has led to greater connectivity, enabling enhanced data analytics and remote monitoring but also expanding the attack surface. This convergence needs a comprehensive approach to security that addresses both IT and OT needs, ensuring that interconnected systems remain secure against increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats.
Moreover, OT systems often have high availability requirements and run on legacy protocols, making them difficult to update and secure with standard IT practices. Specialized OT security measures are essential to maintain the continuous operation of these systems while protecting them from targeted attacks and malware. Ensuring strong OT security is vital for the reliability, safety and efficiency of critical industrial operations, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of society, the environment and the economy.
OT security faces a unique set of threats and challenges that can have far-reaching consequences for industrial organizations. These threats and challenges highlight the importance of robust OT security measures, including continuous monitoring, threat hunting and incident response planning. Understanding these threats and challenges can better prepare industrial organizations to protect their OT systems and ensure the safety and reliability of their operations.
Some of the most significant threats include:
Cybercriminals and nation-state actors are increasingly targeting OT systems with sophisticated attacks designed to exploit vulnerabilities and disrupt operations. These attacks can be devastating, causing equipment failure, data breaches and even physical harm to people and the environment.
Malicious software, such as Trojans and viruses, can infiltrate OT systems and cause damage, manipulate data or steal sensitive information. Malware can spread quickly, making it difficult to contain and eradicate.
Ransomware attacks are becoming increasingly common in OT environments, where attackers demand payment in exchange for restoring access to critical systems and data. Ransomware can cause significant downtime, financial losses and reputational damage.
OT systems are often isolated from IT networks, making it difficult to detect and respond to security incidents. This lack of visibility and monitoring can leave organizations vulnerable to attacks and make it challenging to identify and remediate security breaches.
Many OT systems are legacy-based, making it difficult to upgrade or replace them. Their age can leave organizations vulnerable to security threats and make it challenging to implement modern security controls.
OT security teams often lack the training, resources and expertise to effectively detect and respond to security incidents. These shortcomings can lead to a lack of confidence in the security posture and increase the risk of security breaches.
Understanding the differences and relationships between OT-related technologies is essential for grasping how modern industrial environments operate and are secured. Each of these components plays a unique role in automating, monitoring and managing industrial processes. Their integration is crucial for efficient and secure operations.
OT encompasses the hardware and software systems used to monitor and control physical processes and devices in various industries. OT systems are crucial in sectors like manufacturing, energy and transportation, ensuring the safe and efficient operation of machinery and infrastructure. OT includes a wide range of technologies, from simple sensors to complex control systems.
ICS are a subset of OT, designed for controlling industrial processes. ICS includes various types of control systems, such as distributed control systems (DCS), programmable logic controllers (PLC) and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems. These systems automate and manage industrial operations, providing precise control over processes and equipment.
IIoT refers to the network of interconnected devices and sensors in industrial settings, enabling advanced data collection, analysis and automation. IIoT integrates traditional OT with modern IT, allowing for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. By using IIoT, industries can optimize operations, reduce downtime and improve efficiency through enhanced connectivity and data-driven decision-making.
The benefits of OT security are numerous and critical for the functioning and safety of industrial operations and critical infrastructure. They include:
Continuous analysis of OT network behaviors helps teams optimize security by gathering intelligence on known and unknown threats. Discover and assess any device on the IT-OT network, maintaining trust through ongoing monitoring. Define the attack surface, profile traffic and provide actionable intelligence, enabling OT security teams to effectively manage traffic, ports, protocols, applications and services.
Ensure each OT system and subsystem performs its designated function and nothing else. Multifactor authentication secures access by granting permissions only to authorized personnel. Network segmentation and micro-segmentation create layered and zoned control measures. Sandboxing identifies threats within the OT network, and automated quarantine measures prevent potential damage.
OT security helps organizations minimize environmental impact by preventing cyberattacks that might lead to hazardous material spills, equipment malfunctions or other incidents that harm the environment. By securing industrial systems, companies protect their license to operate and ensure compliance with environmental regulations, avoiding penalties and operational shutdowns.
OT security ensures that industrial processes run smoothly without unexpected interruptions due to cyberattacks. This continuity is vital for industries like manufacturing, energy and utilities, where downtime can result in significant financial losses and operational challenges. OT security protects systems that manage essential services such as power grids, water treatment facilities and transportation networks. This safety net prevents disruptions that might have severe societal impacts, including threats to public health and safety.
Industrial companies thrive on intricate supply chains to source the materials for the products and services they offer to users. Effective OT security protects these critical infrastructure companies from disruptions that can have a significant ripple effects, safeguarding essential user products and services vital to daily life.
Cyberattacks on OT systems can result in substantial financial losses due to production downtime, equipment damage and subsequent recovery efforts. Effective OT security minimizes these cyber risks and helps protect the organization's bottom line.
Many industries are subject to strict regulations regarding the security of their operational technologies. Implementing robust OT security measures helps organizations mitigate risk to their license to operate, because noncompliance can lead to legal penalties, forced shutdowns of operations and reputational damage.
Undoubtedly the primary benefit of ensuring the security of OT systems is the reduced risk of incidents that might endanger employees and the community. Cyberattacks on industrial control systems can lead to dangerous situations, such as equipment malfunctions or hazardous material spills, which OT security helps to prevent.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) provides key recommendations for forming, implementing, maintaining and continually improving an OT security program. Adhering to these guidelines allows organizations to create a comprehensive OT security operations roadmap that effectively manages and mitigates risks associated with operational technologies.
Implementing OT security best practices offers numerous benefits to industrial organizations. Guidelines and recommendations from NIST help reduce the risk of cyberattacks, improve compliance with regulatory requirements and enhance operational efficiency. By identifying and mitigating potential vulnerabilities, organizations can prevent cyberattacks that might use weaknesses in OT systems, minimizing downtime, data breaches and physical damage. This leads to increased productivity and reduced costs through optimized production and minimized maintenance.
Also, following OT security best practices help organizations comply with regulatory requirements from bodies such as NERC, IEC and other industry-specific standards, as a result reducing the risk of fines, penalties and reputational damage.
OT security best practices, including those recommended by NIST, include:
1. Establish OT cybersecurity governance: Develop a governance structure to oversee and guide the implementation and maintenance of OT security measures. This structure includes defining roles, responsibilities and accountability for OT security.
2. Build and train a cross-functional team: Assemble a team of experts from various departments (IT, OT, security, operations) to implement and manage the OT security program. Provide ongoing training to ensure that the team stays updated on the latest security practices and threats.
3. Define OT security strategy: Develop a comprehensive security strategy tailored to the unique requirements of the OT environment. This strategy should align with overall business goals and risk management frameworks.
4. Define OT-specific policies and procedures: Create and enforce policies and procedures designed for OT environments. These should address access control, incident response, data protection and other critical areas.
5. Establish a cybersecurity awareness training program: Implement a continuous security awareness training program for all employees involved in OT operations. This training should cover recognizing and responding to potential security threats and following established security protocols.
6. Implement network segmentation and isolation to limit the attack surface: Segment OT networks from IT networks and the Internet by using firewalls and unidirectional gateways for access control. Implement secure remote access for OT systems.
7. Implement a risk management framework: Develop and apply a risk management framework for OT systems, focusing on identifying, assessing and mitigating risks. Regularly update the framework to address evolving threats and strengthen vulnerability management.
8. Implement vulnerability management and assets lifecycle management: Establish a system for tracking the lifecycle of OT devices and systems. Effective vulnerability management is essential to prevent cyberthreats from using weaknesses in OT systems, which can have catastrophic consequences on industrial processes, safety and the environment. By implementing a robust vulnerability management program, organizations can ensure that all components are regularly inspected, patched and maintained to minimize vulnerabilities.
9. Establish access control measures: Implement robust access control measures, including multifactor authentication, to ensure that only authorized personnel can access OT systems. Establish a governance framework and secure remote access capability to enable secure connectivity to OT systems from remote locations. Finally, maintain a discipline for your OT ecosystem from an IAM point of view.
10. Implement monitoring and incident response capability: Continuously monitor OT systems for signs of compromise. Create and maintain an incident response plan specifically for OT environments. Ensure that all relevant personnel are trained on the plan and conduct regular drills to test and refine the response procedures.
11. Develop recovery and restoration capability: Plan and implement strategies for quickly recovering and restoring OT systems following a security incident. These strategies include data backups, system redundancy and failover procedures to minimize downtime and operational disruption.
