What is OT security?

Operational technology (OT) security focuses on safeguarding the hardware and software systems that manage and control physical processes in industries such as manufacturing, energy and transportation. Unlike traditional information technology (IT) systems, which primarily handle data and communications, OT systems are responsible for the direct control and monitoring of machinery and industrial environments.

OT systems include programmable logic controllers (PLCs), supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems and distributed control systems (DCS). Such systems are essential for the operation and safety of manufacturing plants, power grids and transportation and other industrial networks.

Differences between OT and IT

OT and IT differ in their focus and application. IT deals with the management and processing of data, focusing on systems such as applications, databases, servers and networks to support business operations and information exchange. OT refers to the technology used to monitor, control and automate physical devices, processes and systems.

While IT systems focus on data integrity and security, OT systems prioritize the reliability, availability and safety of physical operations. Implementing robust security controls is essential in both IT and OT environments to safeguard against cyberthreats and ensure operational continuity.

IT-OT convergence and security challenges

The unique nature of OT systems presents distinct security challenges. Unlike traditional IT systems, OT systems have high availability requirements, meaning they must run continuously and are not easily taken offline for updates or maintenance. These requirements make them vulnerable to targeted attacks, malware and ransomware. Also, OT systems often use legacy and proprietary protocols, which require specialized knowledge and solutions to protect against evolving security and cybersecurity risks. As a result, OT security must focus on maintaining system availability, understanding specific industrial protocols and protecting endpoints against threats that target outdated systems.

The convergence of OT and IT environments has increased the complexity of securing these systems. Historically, OT systems were isolated from IT networks and the internet, reducing their exposure to cyberthreats. However, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital transformation has led to greater connectivity between IT and OT systems, blurring their distinction. This integration allows for enhanced data analytics and remote access capabilities. However, it also needs a comprehensive cybersecurity framework that addresses both OT convergence challenges and ensures a robust security posture in an environment previously air-gapped from IT systems.



Effective OT security practices include enforcing secure communication by deploying technologies such as next-generation firewalls and unidirectional gateways, security information and event management (SIEM) systems and identity access management (IAM). Conducting regular risk assessments, vulnerability management and developing comprehensive incident response plans are also crucial to protect OT assets. These security tools help monitor and control access to OT systems, detect anomalies and respond to potential threats.

Network segmentation can isolate critical OT systems from less secure IT security networks, reducing the risk of cross-contamination. Coordination between IT and OT security teams, as well as external security providers, is crucial to ensure full visibility and protection across the entire ecosystem.