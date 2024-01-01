Secure the systems that keep us running
The importance of Operational Technology (OT) security in today's increasingly connected and automated world is critical. As industrial control systems (ICS) and other OT systems become more intertwined with corporate networks and the internet, their connectivity exposes vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cyber threats. The potential consequences of such cyber attacks are not just financial but can also disrupt critical infrastructure and even cause injury or death.
In 2023, a staggering 70% of industrial organizations (link resides outside ibm.com) experienced a cyberattack, underscoring the need for robust cybersecurity solutions. With the average cost of a data breach for these organizations at USD 4.77 Million, it's clear that businesses must prioritize OT security to protect their operations and bottom line, mitigating security risks.
IBM stands out in the OT security market by offering comprehensive security services for operational technology security. Our team of experts understands the unique needs of OT environments and can provide tailored solutions to address these challenges. We partner with leading technology companies like Claroty, Nozomi Networks, Palo Alto, TDi Technologies, and Microsoft to offer best-in-class security solutions.
Our services cover everything from threat detection and intelligence to incident response and risk management. We help businesses secure their OT networks, manage their attack surface, and maintain a strong security posture. Additionally, we provide real-time monitoring, network segmentation, endpoint protection, and remote access control to further enhance security.
We also understand the importance of lifecycle management in maintaining OT security. By regularly updating and patching systems, we can help businesses stay ahead of emerging threats. Furthermore, our asset discovery services ensure that all OT devices are accounted for and protected.
Our proactive approach to OT security helps businesses mitigate cyber risk and protect their operational technology. With IBM's OT Security Services, businesses can confidently navigate their digital transformation journey, knowing their critical infrastructure and industrial processes are secure.
IBM's security operations also extend to managing the risks associated with OT convergence, ensuring smooth workflows while minimizing downtime. Our vulnerability management strategies include implementing firewalls and zero trust models, essential components of robust OT cybersecurity. We also offer network security measures such as IT network segmentation, which, along with our OT security solutions, contribute to a resilient defense against cyber threats.
