What is vulnerability scanning?

To find potential vulnerabilities, scanners first collect information on IT assets. Some scanners use agents installed on endpoints to gather data on devices and the software running on them. Other scanners examine systems from the outside, probing open ports to uncover details about device configurations and active services. Some scanners do more dynamic tests, like trying to log in to a device using default credentials.

After scanning the assets, the scanner compares them to a vulnerability database. This database records common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) for various hardware and software versions. Some scanners rely on public sources like the NIST and CISA databases; others use proprietary databases.

The scanner checks whether each asset shows any signs of the flaws associated with it. For example, it looks for issues like a remote desktop protocol bug in an operating system. This bug could allow hackers to take control of the device. Scanners may also check an asset's configurations against a list of best security practices, like ensuring appropriately strict authentication criteria are in place for a sensitive database.