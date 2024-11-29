What is a cloud workload protection platform (CWPP)?

The benefits of a CWPP include valuable cybersecurity features that protect against data breaches, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the workload lifecycle. The features include:

Real-time visibility: CWPPs monitor all active workloads across cloud environments up to individual endpoint access controls, revealing important operating system and application information, including version and patch histories.

Advanced threat detection: CWPPs can reduce an organization's attack surface by detecting vulnerabilities on cloud platforms. Machine learning, signature-based detection and heuristics-based detection tools defend against malware and other security threats.

Improved regulatory compliance: CWPPs help organizations handling sensitive data—such as financial and medical institutions—maintain regulatory compliance beyond simple firewalls through extensive automation and security controls engineered for complex cloud applications.

CWPPs play an important role within cloud security posture management (CSPM) and are typically integrated within broader cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP).

While not as robust as a CNAPP, which includes application security, CWPPs help ensure cloud workload security by preserving the integrity, confidentiality and availability of workloads. CWPP solutions protect workloads across a range of cloud infrastructure architectures and workloads, including:

On-premises data centers: Traditional, bare metal resources located in onsite data centers.

Cloud environments: Private clouds, public clouds, hybrid and multicloud variations.

Virtual machines: Virtual machines (VMs) are simulated servers capable of emulating a physical computer system through virtualization, useful for running multiple types of operating systems on a single physical machine.

Containers: System-level virtual packages known as containers are used to isolate and deploy applications consistently across different cloud environments.

Serverless: Cloud-based serverless functions such as updates or patches can be deployed without the need to manage the underlying infrastructure code.

Collected into a single platform, CWPPs provide holistic cybersecurity through a range of security tools, such as vulnerability management, intrusion prevention, runtime protection and compliance monitoring. This enables quick incident response and remediation for security teams.

An effective CWPP is a critical component of any DevOps and DevSecOps security strategy for cloud computing. Common among all industries reliant on cloud platforms and cloud applications, CWPPs are crucial for mitigating security risks, security threats and preventing security issues.