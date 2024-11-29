What is a cloud workload protection platform (CWPP)?

8 minutes
A cloud workload protection platform (CWPP) is a comprehensive security solution designed for safeguarding workloads (resources, data, applications and processes) in cloud, hybrid cloud and multicloud environments.
The benefits of a CWPP include valuable cybersecurity features that protect against data breaches, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance throughout the workload lifecycle. The features include:
CWPPs play an important role within cloud security posture management (CSPM) and are typically integrated within broader cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPP).
While not as robust as a CNAPP, which includes application security, CWPPs help ensure cloud workload security by preserving the integrity, confidentiality and availability of workloads. CWPP solutions protect workloads across a range of cloud infrastructure architectures and workloads, including:
Collected into a single platform, CWPPs provide holistic cybersecurity through a range of security tools, such as vulnerability management, intrusion prevention, runtime protection and compliance monitoring. This enables quick incident response and remediation for security teams.
An effective CWPP is a critical component of any DevOps and DevSecOps security strategy for cloud computing. Common among all industries reliant on cloud platforms and cloud applications, CWPPs are crucial for mitigating security risks, security threats and preventing security issues.
Underpinning every function of cloud computing, workloads refer to any service, application or capability that consumes cloud-based resources. Put simply, a cloud workload is any combination of resources, processes and tertiary tasks required to access cloud services.
A cloud workload might contain compute resources, data storage, networking features, applications and any number of processing tasks used to complete requests. Virtual machines, databases, applications, microservices, nodes and more are all considered workloads and all are vulnerable to security threats.
According to the Orca Security 2022 State of Cloud Security Report1, most organizations using cloud services are at high risk for a security event, with 81% maintaining public-facing unsecured assets. In general, of all the surveyed organizations, 11% of all stored assets were found to be vulnerable to several security threats, including the following:
As cloud-based services continue to expand dramatically with the proliferation of software as a service (SaaS) apps, platform as a service (PaaS) offerings and an increasingly remote workforce, cloud platform protection is becoming even more important and complex.
As cloud resources spread across hybrid and multicloud platforms, each new type of environment presents unique challenges and parameters. CWPPs defend organizations against cyberthreats, mitigate outages and help ensure regulatory compliance in increasingly complicated cloud environments.
CWPPs use various methods and tools to automatically detect and analyze any active workloads within a cloud environment to monitor networks, detect potential issues and apply customizable security standards.
Many development operations teams employ a continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) methodology by starting cloud service updates as they become available and constantly iterating on various features. CWPPs contribute additional value by tracking new deployments and applying and maintaining standardized security protocols as new features and updates are released.
The specific features of a CWPP might vary between vendors. However, various security experts from Gartner to Cloudstrike and leading providers such as Amazon Web Service (AWS) and Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) recommend these general protections and features:
Additional services, features and capabilities might include:
Certain CWPP solutions might be better (or worse) suited for an organization’s specific workflow requirements. While all CWPPs might provide similar security measures, they provide protection in different ways. The 2 main types of CWPP are the traditional agent-based and the more modern agent-less variety.
Traditional agent-based CWPPs require a software agent to be installed on every cloud workload. Benefits of agent-based CWPPs include:
While agent-based CWPPs offer certain benefits, they are also slow to deploy and often slow down individual workloads and platforms by adding significant overhead. Because agent-based CWPPs provide security on the workload level, partially deployed agents create security blind spots and any workload potentially deployed becomes highly vulnerable.
Agent-less CWPPs are integrated within the cloud service provider’s API and avoid the need to package individual workloads with their own agents. This method trades granular control and real-time monitoring for several valuable benefits, including:
Learn how to navigate the challenges and tap into the resilience of generative AI in cybersecurity.
Understand the latest threats and strengthen your cloud defenses with the IBM X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report.
Find out how data security helps protect digital information from unauthorized access, corruption or theft throughout its entire lifecycle.
A cyberattack is an intentional effort to steal, expose, alter, disable or destroy data, applications or other assets through unauthorized access.
Gain insights to prepare and respond to cyberattacks with greater speed and effectiveness with the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index.
Stay up to date with the latest trends and news about security.
Transform your security program with solutions from the largest enterprise security provider.
Transform your business and manage risk with cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.
Improve the speed, accuracy and productivity of security teams with AI-powered cybersecurity solutions.
Whether you need data security, endpoint management or identity and access management (IAM) solutions, our experts are ready to work with you to achieve a strong security posture. Transform your business and manage risk with a global industry leader in cybersecurity consulting, cloud and managed security services.