ASPM solutions are essential for addressing application security in modern computing environments.

In the past, businesses relied on application security testing (AST) to maintain the security of application ecosystems. AST solutions alone could protect monolithic applications with proprietary code and longer release cycles. However, software development has evolved significantly since then.

Many modern applications use open source dependencies, application programming interfaces (APIs), microservices, containers and infrastructure as code (IaC). These tools often operate in silos, that is, independently from one another, which can make it difficult for teams to coordinate scans, rationalize findings and address security issues efficiently. Businesses are also increasingly turning to agile and DevOps development practices, which have accelerated release cycles from monthly to weekly, daily or even multiple times daily.

Furthermore, applications often expose API endpoints to users. Along with the array of other components in an app stack, exposed endpoints expand the attack surface for malicious actors.

All factors considered, AppSec has become a complex undertaking in the modern age.

ASPM solutions seek to address the security needs of modern applications and application development and bridge the gap between disparate testing and development tools operating in the same environment. Without ASPM, the sheer diversity of components in an enterprise-level app ecosystem could introduce friction and security vulnerabilities.

ASPM offers businesses a systematic, holistic approach to network application security that seamlessly integrates with development and operational processes and provides IT teams with a unified view of the full application stack.