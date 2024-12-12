Originally conceptualized by research and consulting firm Gartner, CNAPP security platforms integrate various cloud-native security applications—that have traditionally been deployed individually—into one single platform.

Instead of the traditional siloed security approach, a CNAPP platform combines and streamlines multiple cloud security tools to offer comprehensive visibility, threat detection and remediation for security teams supervising cloud platforms.

Depending on an organization’s requirements, different CNAPP frameworks might be better suited for different use cases. With some variation, most CNAPPs offer a minimum set of security functions designed to safeguard cloud applications from initial code development to final deployment.

Designed to protect cloud resources and provide application security (AppSec), the best CNAPP works by meeting an organization’s unique needs. At a minimum, an effective CNAPP will monitor and reduce an organization’s potential attack surface, eliminate potential security uncertainties and improve their overall security posture. As such, the best CNAPP is the one that is best suited for an organization’s given requirements.



To meet the varying needs of different use cases, vendors might offer varying levels of service, however, a sufficient CNAPP can be expected to provide most of these key components.