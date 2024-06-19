What is user behavior analytics (UBA)?

After creating baseline models, UBA tools monitor users and compare their behavior to these models. When they detect deviations that might signal potential threats, they alert the security team.

UBAs can detect anomalies in a few different ways, and many UBA tools use a combination of detection methods.

Some UBA tools use rule-based systems where security teams manually define situations that should trigger alerts, such as users trying to access assets outside their permission levels.

Many UBA tools also use AI and ML algorithms to analyze user behavior and spot anomalies. With AI and ML, UBA can detect deviations from a user's historical behavior.

For example, if a user has logged into an app only during work hours in the past and is now logging in on nights and weekends, that might indicate a compromised account.

UBA tools can also use AI and ML to compare users to their peers and detect anomalies that way.

For example, there is a good chance that no one in the marketing department needs to pull customer credit card records. If a marketing user starts trying to access those records, that might signal an attempt at data exfiltration.

In addition to training AI and ML algorithms on user behaviors, organizations can use threat intelligence feeds to teach UBA tools to spot known indicators of malicious activity.

Risk scores

UBA tools don't raise alerts every time a user does something out of the ordinary. After all, people often have legitimate reasons for engaging in "anomalous" behavior. For example, a user might share data with a previously unknown party because they're working with a new vendor for the first time.

Instead of flagging individual events, many UBA tools assign each user a risk score. Whenever a user does something unusual, their risk score increases. The riskier the anomaly, the higher the increase. When the user's risk score passes a certain threshold, the UBA tool alerts the security team.

This way, the UBA tool does not flood the security team with minor anomalies. However, it would still catch a pattern of regular abnormalities in a user's activity, which is more likely to indicate a cyberthreat. A single significant anomaly might also trigger an alert if it poses a high enough risk.