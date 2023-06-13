What is shift-left testing?

Have you been involved in a software project that ran over budget and blew past every deadline? Of course, you have–we all have. In fact, if you haven’t, you are a unicorn and I would like to hear from you.

Early stages in my software development career, I learned the importance of working backward from a deadline. If a project must be done by a certain date and testing will take a certain amount of time, then we can use that information to work backward and choose a due date for our project. Perfect, right?

Well, not quite. While building in time for manual testing reduced some stress in the final days of projects, there were still too many surprises.

Building in time for QA testing is great in theory but quickly falls apart in practice once the first bug or defect is identified.

How long will this defect take to fix? How much will it impact the timeline? Will new bugs be introduced? How will we ensure each fix is verified with time to fix anything we broke while we were fixing the first thing?

Ultimately, I was never able to find the correct amount of time to allocate for QA. Inevitably, rushed fixes were merged at the last minute; I learned to keep my calendar clear for a couple of weeks after big launches so that I could triage all of the issues we missed (or introduced) in our mad dashes to the finish.

The problem, at the end of the day, was not the time available for testing but rather the timing of the testing. I needed testing sooner and more often. I needed shift-left testing.

If we imagine our software development process as a timeline flowing from left to right, then “shift-left testing” becomes somewhat self-explanatory. Simply put, it is the practice of testing earlier stages, involving team members, including testers, developers and stakeholders in the testing strategy, and integrating testing for both existing and new features more often in the development life cycle.