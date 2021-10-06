What is continuous testing?

Continuous testing is a critical driver behind the effectiveness of continuous integration or continuous delivery processes and plays a crucial role in accelerating SDLC timelines by improving code quality, avoiding costly bottlenecks and expediting DevOps processes.

One of the fundamental principles in developing a practical DevOps approach is to bridge the gap between rapid software delivery and reliable user experiences.



However, the conventional way of manually gaining feedback at each software development stage like project design, coding, testing, deployment and maintenance, has led to an insufficient and ineffective use of organizational resources and, ultimately, longer integration cycles and delayed product updates.

Continuous testing addresses these inefficiencies by helping DevOps teams to shift left, providing them with valuable feedback early in the SDLC while automating manual testing processes and minimizing human error.

Continuous testing works by using automated tools to load predefined quality assurance (QA) scripts at all stages of production. These automated scripts eliminate the need for regular human intervention when running QA tests and sequentially validate source code efficiencies while helping to ensure that any relevant feedback is immediately provided to the appropriate teams.

If automated tests fail, development teams are notified at that individual stage of development so they can make the necessary adjustments to their source code before it impacts other teams at different stages of the SDLC.



If automated tests pass inspection, projects are automatically passed on to the next stage of the SDLC, giving organizations the ability to create a sustainable delivery model that maximizes productivity and improves interdepartmental coordination.