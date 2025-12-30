What is AI observability?

Traditional observability tools understand the internal state or condition of a complex system using the three pillars of observability: logs, traces and metrics. AI applications and AI agents introduce an additional layer of complexity that requires unique observability tools, which can optimize model performance by monitoring AI-specific outputs and producing (often AI-generated) visualizations.

Unlike traditional software, the outputs of large language models (LLMs) and other generative artificial intelligence applications are probabilistic. Identical inputs can yield different responses, which can make it difficult to trace how inputs shape outputs, causing problems for conventional observability tools. Therefore, troubleshooting, debugging and performance monitoring are more complex in generative AI systems.

Additionally, explainability in AI—a growing field that seeks to reduce the “black box” qualities of many AI models—cannot yet fully explain how models interact with broader IT systems and workflows. AI observability solutions must prioritize things that they can effectively measure and analyze. This prioritization is especially important when using models from third parties such as OpenAI or Google, which execute and manage the models privately.

AI agents—systems that work autonomously to design and execute workflows across the IT ecosystem—pose their own unique challenges for observability and require an accordingly unique approach to data collection. Nearly half of executives surveyed in 2025 by the IBM Institute for Business Value cited “a lack of visibility into agent decision-making processes as a significant implementation barrier” for agentic AI. Observability for these systems is crucial for adoption.