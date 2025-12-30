What is AI observability?

Because of their high level of autonomy and automation within the network, AI agents require special attention from observability platforms—specifically regarding the actions they take within the system and those actions’ attendant logs and traces.
The very capabilities that make AI agents valuable—their use of LLMs, their recall of previous conversations and use of external tools—can make them difficult to monitor, understand and control.
Common actions an AI agent might take include calling an application programming interface (API) to interact with a search engine, calling an LLM to produce text or understand user input, escalating requests to human staff or passing along an automated warning about a security breach or low compute availability.
While these capabilities enable agents to work independently, they also make them far less transparent than traditional applications built on explicit, predefined rules and logic. By tracking the data associated with these agentic processes, administrators can gain insight into the agent’s behavior and help prevent compliance violations, operational failures and the subsequent erosion of user trust.
Unique logs for AI agent observability include:
- User interaction logs, which document every interaction between users and AI agents.
- LLM interaction logs, which document the interactions between the agents and LLMs.
- Tool execution logs, which measure which tools and instrumentation agents use, when they use them, what commands they send and what results they get back.
- Agent decision logs, which record how an AI agent arrived at a decision or specific action when available.