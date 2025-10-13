What is telemetry?

Telemetry plays a key role in various industries, including healthcare, aerospace, automotive and information technology (IT), giving organizations valuable insights into system performance, user behavior, security and operational efficiency. In industries that rely on physical assets, such as agriculture, utilities and transportation, organizations use telemetry to capture measurements such as temperature, air pressure, motion and light. In healthcare, telemetry systems can track heart rate, blood pressure and oxygen levels.

In both cases, physical instruments and sensors collect real-world data and send it to a central repository. The data is often transmitted using a specialized communication protocol such as Modbus, PROFINET, OPC Unified Architecture or EtherNet/IP for further analysis.

However, physical sensors aren’t designed to capture digital performance indicators such as error rates, memory usage, response times, uptime and latency. Instead, IT teams rely on the instrumentation of devices, often through software-based agents—digital sensors that are programmed to autonomously monitor and collect relevant system data. This data is often structured as metrics, events, logs and traces (MELT), with each capturing a different view into system behavior, operational workflows and performance timelines.

The lines between physical and digital telemetry systems are beginning to blur, especially as enterprises increasingly adopt digital transformation strategies, which aim to infuse digital technology into all areas of a business.



For example, a traditionally physical industry like manufacturing might use sensors to capture energy consumption, quality control and environmental conditions. At the same time, it might rely on software agents for advanced asset tracking, preventive maintenance and production flow monitoring. For that reason, this article focuses primarily on IT telemetry and its expanding role in modern enterprise environments.

At its core, IT telemetry involves five key steps:

Collecting metrics, events, logs and traces from disparate remote sources with sensors or software agents



Transmitting that data to a central repository or router through wifi, satellite, radio or another communication medium



Processing and organizing the incoming data so that it can be easily queried



Maintaining the data with a storage solution such as a time-series database, a data warehouse or a data lake



Analyzing, interpreting and visualizing the data to make better-informed business decisions, often with the help of an observability platform

Effective telemetry strategies help organizations achieve full-stack observability, or the ability to understand the internal state of a technology stack from end-to-end based on its external outputs.

Telemetry is also a major component of Internet of Things (IoT), a framework that equips devices with advanced sensors, software and network connectivity, enabling them to communicate and exchange data across the system.