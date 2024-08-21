What is smart transportation?

The following are some examples of smart transportation and how they can benefit a city:

Parking

Every driver has had the experience of searching for parking for 30 minutes or more, convinced that every open spot is filled right before they get to it. It’s a vexing problem that has an obvious solution: adding sensors to parking spots. That way, drivers can find an open spot ahead of time and use their smartphones and/or dashboard consoles to go directly to the spot, instead of aimlessly wandering.

Intelligent transportation networks

Many local and national transportation departments are now broadcasting real-time mass transit schedule updates and maintenance interruptions through centralized control systems. Citizens and commuters can access this information on their smartphones, tablets and computers through applications, social media or browsers, but that should just be table stakes.

The next generation of smart transportation systems will be able to communicate when parts on trains or buses are likely to fail, allowing operators to take fleet vehicles out of service to fix them before they break down with passengers on board. Investing in transportation networks also includes the building of high-speed rails that can transport more people from destination to destination, ameliorating traffic and the environmental impact of individuals driving cars.

Better traffic management

Traffic congestion results from many separate issues, such as vehicle accidents, rigid traffic grids, poor weather, population growth and substandard infrastructure. While each has a fix (of varying levels of complexity), smart transportation can address them all:

Vehicle accidents: Connected vehicles with sensors can prevent accidents from occurring, often before the driver even knows something bad is about to happen.

Connected vehicles with sensors can prevent accidents from occurring, often before the driver even knows something bad is about to happen. Traffic control: Historically, traffic lights changed based on pre-determined time windows regardless of any unforeseen impacts. While the time windows for traffic signals to change may differ during different times of day (e.g., to account for rush hour on a busy street), they rarely change based on the specific flow of traffic. In the rare major metropolitan areas where traffic light times can change based on that data, it’s usually done manually by human intervention. The future of traffic management involves smart traffic lights connected to real-time traffic flow data that incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence that can change lights at intersections based on thousands of variables.

Historically, traffic lights changed based on pre-determined time windows regardless of any unforeseen impacts. While the time windows for traffic signals to change may differ during different times of day (e.g., to account for rush hour on a busy street), they rarely change based on the specific flow of traffic. In the rare major metropolitan areas where traffic light times can change based on that data, it’s usually done manually by human intervention. The future of traffic management involves smart traffic lights connected to real-time traffic flow data that incorporates machine learning and artificial intelligence that can change lights at intersections based on thousands of variables. Real-time information on road conditions and accidents: Like traffic, road conditions can create bottlenecks in travel patterns. While map applications accessible on smartphones increasingly provide real-time updates on traffic conditions, they’re often provided by citizen reporting. Public-private partnerships can boost this information by investing in vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) technology so that every car provides information automatically, identifying issues before they create traffic jams.

Smart public transportation

How many job seekers have lost out on the job of their dreams because of backed-up or stalled trains? How quickly do printed schedules on the bus stop become irrelevant every day? In every city, thousands to millions of people depend on public transportation daily; they are lifelines to the elderly, frontline workers and people with disabilities. It makes a world of difference when cities can connect those critical vehicles to a smart grid to ensure that citizens have real-time information about when bus services and other forms of public transit will pick them up and take them where they need to go.

Support for electric vehicles

Leaders who want to make their cities hospitable and attract electric car drivers must install electric charging stations in high-traffic areas, where drivers can stop for a bit and walk around or get some food while the car charges. Not only does that provide a service to the driver, but it also helps area businesses capture some new business. The important thing to remember about smart transportation is you’re also building for the future. While autonomous vehicles are not ready for mass deployment yet, many expect they will become a reality in the future. So any meaningful smart transportation plans have plans for future proofing as vehicle technologies expand how we can move around without human intervention.