Whether it's airplanes, cars, trucks, buses, trains or infrastructure, your transit agency relies on complex, high-performing transportation assets to keep itself (and the world) moving. Efficiently monitoring, managing and maintaining these assets while controlling costs enhances everyone’s safety.



IBM Maximo, an asset lifecycle management system, supports decision-making for travel and transportation organizations, including airports, aviation, rail and fleet. It helps anticipate problems, increase diagnostic accuracy, carry out transportation industry initiatives and meet Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements through no-code, IoT-driven and AI-powered offerings for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM).

Watch this demo to see how a railway maintenance manager can have a single view of critical work orders and prevent failures by using role-based dashboards with real-time data.