Whether it's airplanes, cars, trucks, buses, trains or infrastructure, your transit agency relies on complex, high-performing transportation assets to keep itself (and the world) moving. Efficiently monitoring, managing and maintaining these assets while controlling costs enhances everyone’s safety.
IBM Maximo, an asset lifecycle management system, supports decision-making for travel and transportation organizations, including airports, aviation, rail and fleet. It helps anticipate problems, increase diagnostic accuracy, carry out transportation industry initiatives and meet Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements through no-code, IoT-driven and AI-powered offerings for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM).
Watch this demo to see how a railway maintenance manager can have a single view of critical work orders and prevent failures by using role-based dashboards with real-time data.
This click-through demo guides you through three use cases for fleet asset management: campaigns, repair orders and warranty management.
Book a live demo
Track KPIs, and predict and prevent asset failure by combining maintenance and repair data with intuitive visualizations from machine learning into one transportation asset management system.
Deploy low-code and no-code capabilities that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring modules and visual inspection to your existing production capabilities.
Leverage real-time data and analytics to improve asset uptime and lifespan while reducing costs and increasing utilization for greater revenue generation.