Home Asset management Maximo Transportation asset management with IBM Maximo Application Suite
Optimize the productivity of transportation assets and workflows with a full suite of asset management software for operations, maintenance, monitoring, quality and reliability.
Take the interactive fleet demo Take the product tour
Graphic illustration representing transportation asset management with the IBM Maximo Application Suite
Efficient, reliable assets for less downtime

Whether it's airplanes, cars, trucks, buses, trains or infrastructure, your transit agency relies on complex, high-performing transportation assets to keep itself (and the world) moving. Efficiently monitoring, managing and maintaining these assets while controlling costs enhances everyone’s safety.

IBM Maximo, an asset lifecycle management system, supports decision-making for travel and transportation organizations, including airports, aviation, rail and fleet. It helps anticipate problems, increase diagnostic accuracy, carry out transportation industry initiatives and meet Department of Transportation (DOT) regulatory requirements through no-code, IoT-driven and AI-powered offerings for enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management (APM). 

Watch this demo to see how a railway maintenance manager can have a single view of critical work orders and prevent failures by using role-based dashboards with real-time data.
Explore the features of intelligent fleet management

This click-through demo guides you through three use cases for fleet asset management: campaigns, repair orders and warranty management.

Book a live demo

Industries

See all case studies
Aviation Maximo enables aviation organizations to optimize aircraft maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) by streamlining maintenance planning, workflows and regulatory compliance, which maximizes aircraft availability and minimizes downtime.
Airports Maximo helps airports manage and maintain airport assets, infrastructure and facilities, including terminals and baggage handling systems. Riyadh Airports Company transforms their airport maintenance with Maximo
Fleets Maximo provides a comprehensive platform for fleet management, maintenance scheduling, and repair tracking that optimizes vehicle performance, reduces downtime and improves maintenance efficiency. New York Power Authority digitizes its fleet operations
Rail Maximo enables predictive maintenance strategies, optimizes asset performance and reliability, and helps to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, thereby reducing downtime, improving safety and increasing operational efficiency. Downer enhances its predictability and reliability
What you can do
Fleets Benefit from fleet management solutions Wear and tear is common for any fleet of assets, regardless of public or private transportation. Intelligent fleet management software integrates sensor data on asset conditions, providing notifications about which parts are about to break down so you can conduct maintenance and prevent downtime before it happens.  Take the fleet management demo
Transportation Optimize transportation asset management plans For any Transportation Asset Management (TAM) platform, a data-driven decision-making process entails accurate asset inventory, real-time asset condition assessment and reliable information systems. IBM Maximo Transportation provides the you the tools to extend asset lifecycle and improve vehicle maintenance on a single platform.   Read the EAM guide Uncover real savings from EAM
Aviation Keep your operations soaring IBM Maximo Aviation helps you manage and automate aircraft maintenance, maintain safety and regulatory compliance, and minimize downtime.  Explore the APM demo Read the conversation: Flying through the storm
Benefits Streamline fleet operations

Track KPIs, and predict and prevent asset failure by combining maintenance and repair data with intuitive visualizations from machine learning into one transportation asset management system.    

 Create a safer, cleaner, more compliant environment

Deploy low-code and no-code capabilities that add AI-enabled remote asset monitoring modules and visual inspection to your existing production capabilities.

 Increase the availability and utilization of assets

Leverage real-time data and analytics to improve asset uptime and lifespan while reducing costs and increasing utilization for greater revenue generation.
Who uses IBM Maximo Transportation? 4.7 Billion 4.7 billion metro riders count on Maximo. 73% 73% of the busiest airports in the world use Maximo. 75% 75% of the largest automotive companies rely on Maximo.

Do you require a sustainability strategy?

Sustainability Consulting

IBM's Sustainability Consulting services can help you establish a data strategy to ensure it's aligned with your sustainability agenda. 

 Explore Sustainability Consulting
Take the next step

Get started with a product tour or book a consultation with an IBM expert to see how your organization can benefit from transportatiom asset management built with the Maximo Application Suite. 

 Take the product tour