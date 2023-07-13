What is asset performance management?

Effective APM begins in the first stage of the asset lifecycle: planning. Before an asset is even acquired, decision-makers need to think about how operating and maintaining it fits into their broader operations. To do this, they need to assess the asset’s value.

Asset valuation varies greatly between organizations and industries. For example, in a food delivery business, the health and performance of vehicles used to transport goods is going to be critical. However, for a software company , while it might own a fleet of vehicles it uses from time to time, the health and performance of the vehicles is not critical to its everyday business operations. Therefore, these two organizations would value the same asset differently. When you’re starting to form your APM, choose assets that are critical to business operations first. You can address the condition of your lower priority assets later.

One technique that has become increasingly valuable in APM is the creation of a digital twin. A digital twin is a virtual representation of an asset that allows operators to run tests and predict performance based on simulations. With a good digital twin, decision-makers can know how well an asset is likely to perform under the conditions they plan to subject it to. Digital twins help operators and maintenance leaders spot performance issues and gain insights into possible improvements to maintenance plans.

