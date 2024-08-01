Preventive maintenance vs. predictive maintenance

Both types of maintenance strategies increase uptime and reduce unplanned downtime, improving the reliability and lifecycle of assets. The main differences are in timing and the ability to predict the future likely condition of an asset.

Preventive maintenance programs use historical data to anticipate the expected condition of an asset, and they schedule routine maintenance tasks at regular intervals in advance. While this is good for planning, assets may be under- or over-maintained, given that the vast majority of asset failures are unexpected. A problem might be diagnosed too late to prevent damage to an asset, for example, which will likely mean longer downtime while it’s fixed, or time and money may be spent when there’s no need.

Predictive maintenance avoids unnecessary maintenance by understanding the actual condition of the equipment. This means it can flag up and fix problems earlier than preventive maintenance and prevent more serious issues from developing.

Predictive maintenance leverages new technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) to generate insights. Maintenance management systems and software automatically create corrective maintenance work orders, enabling maintenance teams, data scientists and other employees to make smarter, faster and more financially sound decisions.

Inventory management workflows like labor and spare parts supply chains become more efficient and sustainable through minimizing energy usage and waste. Predictive maintenance can feed data into other maintenance practices based on real-time analytics like digital twins, which can be used to model scenarios and other maintenance options with no risk to production.

There are obstacles to overcome for predictive maintenance to be effective or even possible, such as complexity, training and data. Predictive maintenance requires a modern data and systems infrastructure that may make it costly to set up when compared with preventive maintenance. Training the workforce to use the new tools and processes and correctly interpret data can be expensive and time-consuming. Predictive maintenance also relies on the collection of substantial volumes of specific data. And lastly, implementing a predictive maintenance strategy requires a cultural change to accommodate the shift from predetermined to more flexible daily operations, which can be challenging.

In summary, although preventive and predictive maintenance strategies both focus on increasing asset reliability and reducing the risk of failures, they are very different. Preventive maintenance is regular and routine, whereas predictive maintenance focuses on providing the right information about specific assets at the right time. Preventive maintenance is suited to assets where failure patterns are predictable (e.g., recurring or frequent problems) and the impact of failure is comparatively low, whereas predictive maintenance may be more advantageous for strategic assets where failure is less predictable and the business impact of failures is high. Ultimately, if predictive maintenance strategies are successfully deployed and run, they will result in happier customers and substantial cost savings through optimized maintenance and asset performance.