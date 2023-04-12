What is a work order?

Work orders are the driving force behind any organization’s maintenance strategy. When a manager submits a maintenance request, the entity that receives the request creates a formal paper and/or digital document. That request includes all the details of maintenance tasks and outlines a process for completing the tasks. This document is called work order. Work orders may also include information about:

The company handling the order

The location of the job



Any skills, tools, and/or material requirements

The authorizing party

The technician or service provider that is assigned to the task

Estimated cost of completion

Materials and labor pricing estimates

Expected completion date

Actual completion date

Priority level

The primary purpose of a work order is to keep all parties within the maintenance operation abreast of the workflow. When used effectively, work orders help an organization efficiently organize, communicate, and track maintenance work within a department or organization.