Optimize asset health and predict failures while extending the useful life of your assets through a strategy that prioritizes repairs and replacements. Conditional-based predictive maintenance based on health insights from operational data and analytics helps you put your asset data to work.
IBM Maximo Health helps you understand the status of critical equipment and assets with insights from data and analytics to make smarter decisions about management and maintenance. Additionally, IBM Maximo Predict unifies disparate operational data into analytics-driven predictive maintenance models that help you optimize maintenance planning to improve asset reliability. In this short demo, see how a reliability engineer uses IBM Maximo Application suite’s prebuilt health scoring methodologies and customizable dashboards to make data-driven maintenance decisions to improve the stability of their energy grid.
Explore IBM Maximo to learn how IoT data, analytics and AI can help streamline your asset operations.
Manage the health of your assets by using IoT data from asset sensors and other sources, such as the weather, asset records and work history, to increase asset availability and improve replacement planning. Now part of the integrated IBM Maximo Application Suite, Maximo Health enables a consolidated, global view. With insight into asset health, you can increase asset availability and find which assets require attention.
Reduce time to make capital replacement decision: Make replacement planning more accurate and efficient with powerful analytics that provide a clear view of your assets.
Use condition-based action to predict the likelihood of future failures by applying machine learning and data analytics to reduce asset failures and their costs. Now part of the integrated IBM Maximo Application Suite, Maximo Predict looks for patterns in asset data, usage and the environment, and correlates those patterns with any known issues to help reliability engineers and maintenance managers predict failures and share data and scoring.
