Optimize asset health and predict failures while extending the useful life of your assets through a strategy that prioritizes repairs and replacements. Conditional-based predictive maintenance based on health insights from operational data and analytics helps you put your asset data to work.

IBM Maximo Health helps you understand the status of critical equipment and assets with insights from data and analytics to make smarter decisions about management and maintenance. Additionally, IBM Maximo Predict unifies disparate operational data into analytics-driven predictive maintenance models that help you optimize maintenance planning to improve asset reliability. In this short demo, see how a reliability engineer uses IBM Maximo Application suite’s prebuilt health scoring methodologies and customizable dashboards to make data-driven maintenance decisions to improve the stability of their energy grid.